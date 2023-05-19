Why Godse Killed Mahatma Gandhi ?

Nathuram Godse, a Hindu nationalist, assassinated Mahatma Gandhi on January 30, 1948. Godse's motivations for committing the act were rooted in political and ideological differences.

He shot dead Gandhi at Birla House, while he was walking towards prayer mandap.

Godse held a strong opposition to Gandhi's philosophy of non-violence and his approach towards the partition of India, which led to the creation of a separate Muslim state, Pakistan. Godse believed that Gandhi's actions and policies were detrimental to the interests of Hindus and the newly formed Indian nation.

According to Godse, Gandhi's efforts to promote peace and unity between Hindus and Muslims were perceived as favoritism towards Muslims. Godse saw Gandhi as responsible for the division of India and criticized him for making concessions to the Muslim League during negotiations.