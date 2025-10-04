5 History’s Biggest Scams That Fooled the World

Frauds and scams are nothing new—they’ve existed for as long as people have chased wealth, power, and shortcuts to success. Some are so audacious that it’s almost unbelievable they ever happened. For instance, there was a time when a man actually “sold” the Eiffel Tower—not a fake product, not a cryptocurrency con, but one of the world’s most famous monuments.

History is full of such deceptions. In ancient Greece, medieval Europe, and early America, coin forgers shaved off precious metals and replaced them with cheaper substitutes. In the 15th century, Perkin Warbeck pulled off one of history’s boldest identity thefts by posing as Richard, Duke of York, nearly convincing England that he was the rightful king.

Today, fraud is still a global menace. Scams exploit digital vulnerabilities, from phishing and phone fraud to complex identity thefts. Yet, the truth is timeless: while technologies evolve, the human appetite for deception never changes.

Here are five of the most notorious scams in history—frauds that shattered trust and left lasting marks on society: