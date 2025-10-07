India Issues Strong Rebuttal at UN, Accuses Pakistan of “Systematic Genocide”

On 7th October, 2025, in a major diplomatic confrontation at the United Nations, India sharply countered recent Pakistani allegations related to Kashmir by accusing Pakistan of “systematic genocide” and historical atrocities, including the mass rape of women during the 1971 conflict. The exchange took place during the UN Security Council’s Open Debate on Women, Peace and Security.

Speaking on behalf of India, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish said that a country which “bombs its own people, conducts systematic genocide” lacks moral standing to lecture others about human rights. He invoked Operation Searchlight of 1971, alleging that the Pakistani Army sanctioned a “systematic campaign of genocidal mass rape of 400,000 women citizens.” According to India, Pakistan’s present-day pronouncements on Kashmir amount to misdirection and hyperbole meant to divert attention from its own record.

India’s rejoinder was prompted by remarks made earlier by Pakistan’s representative, who had accused India of sexual violence in Kashmir, claiming that women in the region have “endured sexual violence deployed as a weapon of war” for decades. The Indian envoy challenged Pakistan to furnish independent, verifiable evidence instead of relying on rhetorical charges.

Historical Context: 1971 and its Legacy

Operation Searchlight was a military operation launched by Pakistan in March 1971 in, then, East Pakistan (today’s Bangladesh) to suppress calls for autonomy. The ensuing crackdown triggered widespread killings, displacement, and reports of sexual violence, contributing to the Bangladesh Liberation War. Many historical accounts and human rights analyses estimate that hundreds of thousands of civilians were killed; the precise numbers remain debated among scholars.

The Hamoodur Rahman Commission, established by Pakistan after the war, examined the military and political failures, but its public disclosures have long been subject to criticism for lack of full transparency. The war ended with Pakistan’s surrender in December 1971, leading to the creation of Bangladesh.

India often cites these events when pointing to Pakistan’s historical human rights record.