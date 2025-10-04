Declared Missing During the 1971 Indo-Pak War, Damayanti Tambay is Still Looking for Her Husband 50 Years Later

See Also: Former Pakistan PM Khan threatens civil disobedience movement from prison

She retired from badminton even though she was at the peak of her career, instead dedicating her life to bringing back her husband. Damayanti came from a sports family – both her parents were players, as were her siblings. In fact, ex-Indian cricket captain, Rahul Dravid, was her first cousin. She herself has said that, growing up she was happiest when playing badminton. She had had a flourishing career as a badminton player, having played both nationally and internationally. She was a three-time national champion when she retired, having played her most recent match in Hyderabad, 1971 – her husband’s hometown.

In November 1972, with no other means to support herself, she began work as a sports officer at Jawaharlal Nehru University, a day after receiving the Arjuna Award for exemplary sports performance. Though she played one final tournament in 1974, Damayanti would spend the rest of her life as a coach and manager, but not player. One needs a strong mind to give their best, she said, and her mind was in turmoil ever since Vijay’s disappearance.

Throughout the 1970s, she pressured politicians and army officials for news of her husband. That was the entire reason she chose to work at JNU in the first place, so she could be close enough to the political seat of power. Over time, hope of finding her husband flickered on and off.

When Pakistan released footage of all the captives it had taken in the war, she combed through every second, hoping to catch a glimpse of Vijay, but to no avail. Returned POWs recalled a prisoner by the name of Tambay, but their accounts could never be verified. In 1972, Time magazine published a story on Major AK Ghosh, an Indian army leader who had been declared dead, but was actually being housed in a Pakistani prison. In 1979, a book by a BBC journalist revealed that 40 Indian POWs were still lodged in Pakistani jail, a claim later confirmed by the Indian government. Following this revelation, the Missing Personnel Relatives Association (MPRA) was formed by family members who believed their kin to be amongst the 40, including Damayanti.

Damayanti’s biggest complaint was with the government, claiming that it was not acting with enough urgency and care. In 1983, in a bid to boost relations, Pakistan allowed the MPRA to visit their prisons to search for their relatives, on the condition that Pakistani officials be allowed to do the same. But a day before the scheduled meeting, a report revealed that the Indian government had gone back on its word, prompting Pakistan to send the delegation back without meeting even a single Indian POW.

The next big flicker came in 1989, when Vijay’s uncle, Jayant Jathar, manager of the under-19 Indian cricket team, travelled to Pakistan. There he met General Tikka Khan, who was infamous for his brutality during the Bangladesh Liberation War, and pleaded with him to let him see his nephew. Surprisingly, Khan agreed. Jathar was escorted to a prison in Faisalabad and produced in front of a cell. Inside was a bearded man dressed in a white kurta, reading a newspaper. Jathar recognised him instantly.

The meeting was short – Jathar was pulled away before he or Vijay could say anything. He kept the meeting a secret, telling only Damayanti and his family, rekindling their hope. He made the incident public only in 2002, after Tikka Khan’s death. From that point on, Vijaya and Damayanti’s case became a symbol for all the Indian defence personnel who remain unaccounted for.