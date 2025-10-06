SC Issues Notice on Plea Challenging Sonam Wangchuk’s Detention

New Delhi, Oct 6: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice on a writ petition filed by Gitanjali J. Angmo, wife of Sonam Wangchuk, challenging the detention of the Leh-based climate activist under the National Security Act (NSA).

A Bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N.V. Anjaria sought responses from the Union government and other authorities in the matter.

Appearing for the Centre, Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, submitted that the grounds of detention had already been supplied to Wanghchuk.

When senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Wangchuk, pointed out that no family member had received the grounds of detention, SG Mehta responded, “The law requires service on the detenue, and we have done that. We will examine the feasibility of serving it to his wife.”

In its order, the Justice Kumar-led Bench asked the Centre to examine the feasibility of supplying the detention order to the wife of Sonam Wangchuk, noting that the grounds of detention had already been served on detenue himself.