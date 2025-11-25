18-Year-Old Roop Kanwar was the Final Recorded Case of Sati, which Led to the Introduction of the Commission of Sati (Prevention) Act, 1987, but 38 Years Later, all those Accused of Glorifying her Death were Acquitted

The death of Roop Kanwar due to Sati was the last recorded case of the ritualistic practice, but it was certainly not the first since independence. Her death was the 41st and final documented case. It occurred in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan.

On September 4, 1987, Roop Kanwar was burned to death on the funeral pyre of her late husband, Maal Singh Shekhawat in Deorala village, Rajasthan. The 18-year-old girl had been married for only a few months. She belonged to a Hindu Rajput family, and her life took an unexpected turn when her husband, who was himself in his 20s, died an untimely death.

A huge crowd assembled to witness the Sati of Roop Kanwar. Her husband’s family and others claimed that her death was a decision she had made of her own accord to continue the tradition of Sati. They reportedly said that Roop wore her bridal attire and willingly participated in the practice of Sati.

At the time, many people questioned this account and disagreed with the narrative. Even her family initially expressed disagreement and raised concerns about her death.

Her parents allegedly learned of their son-in-law’s demise and their daughter’s death through a newspaper the day after it happened. This raised several questions: Was her death in the act of Sati truly her own decision, or was Roop Kanwar killed in the name of an age-old tradition?

After Roop took her last breath, she was referred to as the Sati Mata by the people of the village. Even today, people of the village believe that Roop was not just a human being but an ‘omnipresent’ deity. There is a shrine made of Roop in the village where people visit everyday from across the village to pray.

They even offer coconut and chunris at the temple to pay their respect. People of the village strongly believe that acting out the Sati practice was her personal decision.