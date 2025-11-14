How Nehru Played an Important Role in India’s Independence Struggle, Institution-Building, and National Development

Nehru rose rapidly within the Indian National Congress, becoming one of its most dynamic voices. He organised the first Kisan March in Uttar Pradesh in 1920, joined the Non-Cooperation Movement, and was imprisoned twice because of it. He was imprisoned again during later civil disobedience campaigns. As President of the landmark Lahore Congress Session in 1929, he stood before the nation and declared complete independence—Purna Swaraj—as India’s ultimate goal. Throughout the 1930s and 1940s, Nehru became a guiding force of the freedom movement, shaping both its strategies and its global outlook.

When India finally gained independence on August 15, 1947, Nehru stepped into the role of the country’s first Prime Minister during one of the most turbulent moments in history. Partition violence, food shortages, a fragile economy, and the task of uniting a deeply diverse nation lay before him. Yet he approached these challenges with a clear and hopeful vision rooted in democracy, secularism, scientific progress, and inclusive nation-building. Under his leadership, India set up the IITs, national research centres, and major public sector industries that would define its economic and scientific momentum for decades.

Nehru also shaped India’s identity on the world stage. In a world split by the Cold War, he championed non-alignment, ensuring India remained independent in its decisions. His ideas on peaceful coexistence, expressed through the Panchsheel principles, earned India respect among newly independent nations across Asia and Africa. Although the 1962 conflict with China was a painful setback for him, the foundations he laid for India’s foreign policy continued to guide the nation long after.