Mudaliar Brothers : Who Helped Secure Lakshadweep for India After Independence

After India gained independence in 1947, the country faced enormous challenges. One of the biggest was the Partition, which divided the subcontinent into India and Pakistan. The British principle was simple: Hindu-majority regions would join India, and Muslim-majority regions would join Pakistan. But the situation on the ground was far more complicated. Several princely states—some Hindu-majority, some Muslim-majority—were scattered across the map, and their future had to be decided.
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel played a decisive role in integrating these states into India. The stories of Hyderabad, Junagarh, and Kashmir are well known, but some equally important episodes remain less discussed. One such story is that of Lakshadweep.
Lakshadweep was not a princely state but a Muslim-majority coral island chain in the Arabian Sea. Its strategic location made it vulnerable in the tense atmosphere after Partition. Pakistan was reportedly preparing to take control of the islands, hoping to claim them on the basis of their Muslim population.
At this crucial moment, Patel acted swiftly with the assistance of two remarkable brothers—Arcot Ramaswamy Mudaliar and Arcot Laxman Swamy Mudaliar. Ramaswamy Mudaliar was the last Dewan of Mysore and a respected statesman, while his twin brother, Laxman Swamy Mudaliar, was a renowned medical educator and Vice-Chancellor of Madras University for nearly three decades. Their contributions to public life earned them the title “twin stars of Arcot.”
When Patel, then Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister, learned that a Pakistani ship was heading toward Lakshadweep to hoist its flag, he immediately contacted the Mudaliar brothers. He asked them to send officials and police from Travancore to the islands with a clear mission: reach Lakshadweep before the Pakistani ship and raise the Indian flag.
The response was swift. Indian officials reached the islands just in time. When the Pakistani vessel arrived and saw the Indian Tricolour already flying, it turned back. With this quick action, Lakshadweep was secured for India.
The Mudaliar brothers, born on 14 October 1887 in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, were among India’s most distinguished scholars and administrators. Both studied at Madras Christian College and went on to achieve remarkable success in their respective fields.
Arcot Ramaswamy Mudaliar began his career in law and became a prominent lawyer. In 1917, he entered politics through the Justice Party, where he worked extensively for educational reforms. In 1946, he became the Chief Minister of Mysore and later represented India at major international forums. He also held the historic distinction of being the first President of the UN Economic and Social Council.
Arcot Laxman Swamy Mudaliar built his career in medicine and education. He became Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Madras Medical College, later the first Indian Principal of the college, and Superintendent of the Government Hospital for Women and Children, Madras. As Vice-Chancellor of Madras University for nearly 27 years, he played a major role in shaping Indian medical education and contributed to global health through WHO and UNESCO.
Today, Lakshadweep is known for its coral reefs, clear waters, and unique culture heritage. Its place in India’s map is a result of the timely leadership of Sardar Patel and the dedication of the Mudaliar brothers—a reminder of the lesser-known heroes whose actions helped shape modern India.
