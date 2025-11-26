Mudaliar Brothers : Who Helped Secure Lakshadweep for India After Independence

After India gained independence in 1947, the country faced enormous challenges. One of the biggest was the Partition, which divided the subcontinent into India and Pakistan. The British principle was simple: Hindu-majority regions would join India, and Muslim-majority regions would join Pakistan. But the situation on the ground was far more complicated. Several princely states—some Hindu-majority, some Muslim-majority—were scattered across the map, and their future had to be decided.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel played a decisive role in integrating these states into India. The stories of Hyderabad, Junagarh, and Kashmir are well known, but some equally important episodes remain less discussed. One such story is that of Lakshadweep.

Lakshadweep was not a princely state but a Muslim-majority coral island chain in the Arabian Sea. Its strategic location made it vulnerable in the tense atmosphere after Partition. Pakistan was reportedly preparing to take control of the islands, hoping to claim them on the basis of their Muslim population.