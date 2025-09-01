From British Colony to Attaining Sovereignty: How India Conducted its First General Election?

As India’s path of independence from British rule has crossed 79 years. We have witnessed a great deal of struggle. The early fire for democracy and the desire to overthrow the long-lasting burden of constitutional monarchy prevailed when India held its first general election in 1951.

The call for democracy and the long path that followed it became possible because of prominent figures like Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, under whose leadership the Constitution of India was drafted, Sukumar Sen, the first Chief Election Commissioner of India, and others.

When India gained independence after a prolonged period of revolt and numerous sacrifices, the nation faced the daunting task of holding its first election. Many regarded this task as challenging and complicated because of the various obstacles awaiting newly independent India.

However, constant resilience and hard work built the framework of democracy, which sought to uphold its moral code by conducting free and fair elections. Even though India adopted the path of democracy after colonial rule, many countries did not believe in this idealism. Some succumbed to “nominal democracy,” where one leader controlled the nation or one party ruled.

During this difficult time, India chose democracy—a move many considered risky—but that singular choice has thrived for seven decades.

Drafting the Indian Constitution