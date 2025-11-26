Constitution Day Special: Ambedkar’s ‘Grammar of Anarchy’ Warns That Freedom Survives Only Through Unity

Grammar of Anarchy: B.R. Ambedkar

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar opened his final speech to the Constituent Assembly with a profound warning about India’s future. As the country prepared to become a sovereign republic on 26 January 1950, he questioned whether India would be able to safeguard the independence it had regained. He reminded the nation that India had lost her freedom in the past not only to foreign invaders but also because of betrayal, division, and disunity among her own people. Ambedkar warned that history could repeat itself if political parties or communities placed caste, creed, or ideology above the nation.

He also cautioned against the rise of political extremism, such as communism or socialism, who rejected parliamentary democracy and demanded absolute rights or unchecked state power. Ambedkar agreed that every generation has the right to shape its own laws, but no group should weaken democracy or threaten national unity. His central message was clear: India’s freedom and its Constitution will survive only if citizens place the nation above all divisions and defend democracy with loyalty, discipline, and constitutional conduct.

Three Warnings by Ambedkar

In his speech, Ambedkar gave three major warnings that he believed were essential for India’s survival as a democratic nation.

His first warning was that citizens must use constitutional methods to achieve their goals. During the freedom movement, Indians protested and fought for independence using methods like non-cooperation, civil disobedience, and other forms of resistance. At that time, such actions were necessary because democratic institutions did not exist, and the British controlled the country. However, in independent India, Ambedkar pointed out, the nation now had full constitutional machinery like elections, legislatures, courts, and peaceful means to resolve conflicts. Continuing to use extra-constitutional methods, he warned, would weaken democracy and create disorder. He famously called such tactics the “Grammar of Anarchy,” emphasizing that once legitimate channels for change exist, people must not resort to agitation or violence.