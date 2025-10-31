Remembering Sardar Patel: The Man Who Welded India Together

The Architect of Unity

When Sardar Patel took office as India’s first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister in August 1947, the map of the subcontinent was a jigsaw of more than 560 princely states — some eager to join the Union, others uncertain or hostile.

Through a mixture of tact, negotiation and firmness he managed to integrate the great majority into India, converting a precarious political geography into a sovereign whole. As former prime minister Morarji Desai noted, “the integration of the states could be termed as the crowning achievement of Vallabhbhai Patel’s life.”

Patel insisted that political union without moral cohesion was hollow. “Manpower without unity is not a strength unless it is harmonized and united properly; then it becomes a spiritual power,” he said.

Equally plain was his civic warning: “It is the prime responsibility of every citizen to feel that his country is free and to defend its freedom is his duty.”

These were not rhetorical flourishes but a program for nation-building: unity anchored in citizenship and duty.

