How the Dadaji Bhikaji vs Rukhmabai (1885) Case Created Tremors Across England — Leading Queen Victoria to Intervene as an Educated Young Girl Chose Prison Over Forced Marriage

Rukhmabai’s husband, Bhikaji, filed a petition before the Bombay High Court demanding the restoration of conjugal rights — the right for a husband and wife to live together.

He insisted that his wife must stay with him at his home. Justice Robert Hill Pinhey ruled that the key issue was that Rukhmabai had been a young girl at the time of their marriage. Therefore, English laws on conjugal rights, which applied to consenting adults, were not appropriate in this case. The case was later reopened in 1886, a year after the initial ruling.

The legal battle for separation drew widespread criticism from the public, as it was highly unconventional for a young wife to seek separation from her husband. Many argued that the court was attempting to disrespect Hindu customs and established social norms.

Freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak became one of Rukhmabai’s strongest critics. His newspaper, The Mahratta, openly published harsh criticism of her, arguing that her English education was the reason for her defiance. Tilak claimed that Justice Pinhey was attacking traditional Hindu customs and attempting to change them.

The case sparked important questions about the right to consent in marriage and whether long-standing traditions should be viewed from a new perspective. It also raised concerns about whether the people of the country would accept such reforms if they were implemented.

Even though Rukhmabai faced intense scrutiny for asserting her right to consent to marriage over traditional Hindu customs, her perspective received support in several articles published in The Times of India.

A writer using the pseudonym “A Hindu Lady” highlighted the positive change Rukhmabai was striving for. These articles, written in the form of letters, were first published on 26 June 1884. It was later revealed that the anonymous author was Rukhmabai herself.

Through these letters, she raised concerns about the status of Hindu women in Indian society. Many prominent figures of the time defended her decision, recognizing its potential to transform the lives of Indian women who were subjected to deep-rooted prejudice and patriarchy. Among her supporters were Indian poet and social reformer Behramji Malabari and social reformer Pandita Ramabai, who together formed the Rukhmabai Defence Committee.