The Other Side of Francis Xavier: Missionary, Saint, and Architect of the Goa Inquisition

"(Indians) being black themselves, consider their own colour the best… the great majority of their idols are as black as black can be, and seem to be as dirty as they are ugly and horrible to look at."

These words were not written by a colonial-era soldier or trader. They were written by Francis Xavier— the man the Catholic Church made a saint, whose name today appears on schools, colleges, and hospitals all across India.

Known as a ‘relentless adventurer for Jesus Christ,’ St. Francis Xavier is quite a revered figure worldwide, lauded for his extensive propagation of Orthodox Christianity across Asia in the 16th century. Being a founding member of the Jesuit Society, Xavier played a significant role in education, charity, and humanitarian acts wherever he traveled.

Within Catholic tradition, he is celebrated as a tireless missionary whose efforts focused on preaching, teaching, and improving the social standing of local converts across Asia. However, local and historical accounts often gloss over the atrocities he committed in the name of religious propagation— most notably, the Goa Inquisition.

Who was Francis Xavier, and how did he come to Goa?

Born in 1506 in present-day Spain, Francis Xavier was one of the founding members of the Jesuits, a powerful Catholic religious order. He was appointed by Pope Paul III as the Church's official representative for missions across Asia, giving him enormous authority to spread Christianity in India, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Japan.

On May 6, 1542, Xavier arrived in Goa, which was then under Portuguese rule. He described the city with admiration, praising its churches, its convents, and the growing Christian presence. His work also included giving patronages for the building of churches.

Xavier established himself as an increasingly popular figure under the then Portuguese administration. His days in Goa were spent looking after the sick in the hospital where he resided, visiting prisoners in their cells and instilling them the knowledge of how to become servants of the God. Xavier's influence was seen over every strata of the society.

But beneath his religious enthusiasm was a deep contempt for the people he had come to convert, one that would result in a long and brutal chapter in Goa's history.

What He Really Thought of Indians

Xavier made no secret of how he viewed India's people and their beliefs. He called local Brahmins "the most perverse people in the world" and regularly described Hindus and Muslims as obstacles standing in the way of his mission of spreading Christianity.

See also: From Niwajpura to Niwaj Nagar: The Story of a Village Forgotten in History, Shaped by Partition and Migration

His letters— sent to the Jesuit leadership in Rome and to the King of Portugal— were full of pride at the destruction of temples and idols. He saw this demolition as proof that his converts were truly committed to their new faith. His tactic was simple but devastating: push newly baptised Christians to physically destroy symbols of their old religion, making it nearly impossible for them to return to their roots.

As even his own biographer, Jesuit priest Fr. James Brodrick, admitted, Xavier had almost no real understanding of Hinduism or Indian culture. The Portuguese, Brodrick wrote, had been in India for over forty years and had made "not the slightest attempt to understand the venerable civilisation" they had forced their way into.