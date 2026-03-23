From Niwajpura to Niwaj Nagar: The Story of a Village Forgotten in History, Shaped by Partition and Migration

He further added “There were walls all around. There were four gates. It was clean and safe from dacoits. People used to come here when it rained. It was a fort city, a centre like Delhi. The Hindus of this village are not from here. All of them are from outside. They came before 1947.”

Speaking about the region and the mazar, he said “Before 1947, this (Narnaul) used to come under Patiala riyasat, under Punjab. They do namaz there. I have seen Dadaji while bowing. There was a tradition to pour water on the shrine. I have seen him in the shrine. He has passed away. He has a beard and white clothes. I have seen his face, but I don’t tell anyone. No one believes me.”

Sushil Kumar, another resident, also shared insights into the village’s past “I'm a resident of Niwaj Nagar. It was once a Muslim village. The village was originally called Niwajpura. Some, like me, are from Mundka. My ancestors came from the outskirts of Mundka village, Delhi . And all the villagers, whether Saini, Harijan, or other castes, are from somewhere else. Some are from Kante, some from Singana, some from Kotputli, some from other places, some from there. So, everyone is an outsider for the village. The founder of our village was Shahnawaz Ali . His name still exists; his shrine (mazar) exists here. Everyone worships him and believes in him; they don't even move a leaf without him.”