The Wismar Massacre: A Case of Ethnic Cleansing of Indians in Guyana. The book by Prof. Baytoram Ramharack

By Dr. Kumar Mahabir & Shalima Mohammed, MBP

This programme was hosted virtually in May which is considered as Indian Arrival Month. It was in May when shiploads of some of our fore parents arrived in various lands of our birth. May marks a historical milestone for the first Girmitiyas who were indentured labourers who landed across the globe in Guyana on May 5th1838, Jamaica on May 10th1845, Martinique on May 6th1853, Grenada on May 1st1857, St. Lucia on May 6th 1859, Fiji on May 14th 1879, and Trinidad on May 30th 1845 where it is recognised as a national holiday. While Indian Arrival Month commemorates the resilience and triumph of the Indo-Caribbean and wider indentured diaspora, it also calls on us to confront the complex and sometimes painful histories that followed those arrivals.

It is in this spirit of remembrance and truth-seeking that the program presented the Wismar Massacre: A Case of Ethnic Cleansing of Indians in Guyana, a book authored by Professor Baytoram Ramharack. The publication sheds light on the anti-Indian violence that erupted in Wismar between May 25th and 26th 1964 during a period of intense political and ethnic conflict in Guyana, then British Guiana. Driven by political rivalry, there was a tragic loss of life, assaults on women, and the displacement of over 3,000 Indo-Guyanese. Ramharack's work courageously documents this event which remains one of the darkest episodes of ethnic violence in Guyana's history.

See Also: How Rabindranath Tagore Renounced His Knighthood After the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

The following are excerpts from the 312th edition of the Indo-Caribbean Cultural Centre’s (ICC) Thought Leaders’ Forum (15/06/2026). The ZOOM program was chaired by Shakira Mohommed and moderated by Shalima Mohammed, both from Trinidad. There were (5) speakers in the program. The topic was “The launch of the book titled The Wismar Massacre: A Case of Ethnic Cleansing of Indians in Guyana by Professor Baytoram Ramharack.” See the unedited recording of the program: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zc5chJ9iuzc