By Dr. Kumar Mahabir & Shalima Mohammed MBP
THE IMPETUS for this virtual program grew directly from our webinar on Mahadai Das a few weeks ago. Throughout that discussion, Rajkumari Singh's name arose continuously, sparking our deep curiosity about her life and monumental legacy. So, who was this remarkable woman and how did she rise to become one of Guyana's most influential Indo-Guyanese writers, poets, playwrights, educators, broadcasters and cultural activists. As a pioneering voice for the descendants of indentured Girmityas Indian labourers, Singh is widely recognized as the first published Indo-Caribbean woman writer. Beyond her own creative work, she shaped the future of Caribbean literature through her leadership of the Messenger Group, mentoring iconic younger writers and artists such as Mahadai Das and Rooplall Monar.
The following are excerpts the 315h edition from an Indo-Caribbean Cultural Centre’s (ICC) Thought Leaders’ Forum (7/06/2026). The Zoom program was chaired by Shakira Mohommed and moderated by Shalima Mohammed, both from Trinidad. There were (4) speakers in the program. The topic was “Rajkumari Singh (1923 - 1979): Her Influence on Literature, Culture and Activism in Guyana” See the unedited recording of the program: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-F0s4pcio9E
Varuna Singh said in summary:
"As the son and the third child of Rajkumari Singh, I wish to reflect deeply upon her profound legacy within the cultural and political landscape of Guyana. Born into an influential lineage of advocacy and arts, my mother dedicated her life to cultivating a unique space for Indo-Caribbean creative expression. She believed implicitly that our community's historical narratives, particularly the experiences of Indian indentured labourers, required preservation and celebration through serious literary works. Despite facing massive physical challenges due to childhood polio, her resilience never wavered. Her home on Lamaha Street became an open sanctuary, a bustling cultural centre, where young, emerging minds could freely explore their artistic identity. Through her own writing, she sought to elevate our history into global literary circles, challenging existing frameworks while simultaneously fostering a unified Guyanese nationalism that fully integrated Indian identity."
Janet Naidu said in summary:
"I want to express my deepest gratitude for the immense impact Rajkumari Singh had on my personal development as a young writer growing up in Guyana. During the early 1970s, her residence served as a vital intellectual oasis that nurtured a generation of brilliant, emerging Indo-Caribbean talents. She actively encouraged me to explore my poetic voice, providing the vital space and mentorship needed to capture the essence of our shared experiences. Her own iconic literary works, such as her poignant poetry about the realities of plantation life, showed us how to transform marginalisation into a source of immense cultural pride and artistic excellence. Even after migrating to Canada, the foundational lessons I absorbed under her guidance provided immense solace and inspired me to establish spaces for diaspora writers. Her legacy is that of a bold visionary who taught us that our stories matter, and her enduring influence remains beautifully woven into the very fabric of modern Caribbean literature."
Dr. Vibert Cambridge said in summary:
"We must critically evaluate Rajkumari Singh’s pivotal role in constructing a foundation of cultural confidence during Guyana’s crucial post-independence era. She subscribed to the essential proposition that true political independence could not exist without a robust, self-assured cultural identity that transcended deep-seated ethnic divisions. As a brilliant educator, broadcaster and leader, she utilised radio plays and public programmes to instill a sense of collective belonging among the Guyanese populace. Her innovative initiatives bridged traditional cultural expressions with modern socialist consciousness, advocating for working-class unity across different racial lines. By examining her extensive contributions to public broadcasting and regional arts, we recognise her as a vital opinion leader who helped shape the national consciousness. Her work proved that acknowledging our diverse ancestral struggles could nourish rather than divide a nascent nation, establishing a standard for cultural activism that continues to guide our academic and historical research."
Henry Muttoo said in summary:
"My time spent as a member of The Messenger Group under Rajkumari Singh's mentorship was entirely transformative for my career in the performing arts. She possessed a rare, remarkable ability to spot raw talent and provided us with rigorous encouragement to refine our crafts, whether in drama, dance or poetry. Her approach to theatre was incredibly lively and polemical, using the stage to actively confront gender oppression and social inequalities within our society. She challenged us to look beyond conventional boundaries and to create authentic Caribbean theatre that reflected the true complexities of our landscape. Her unwavering belief in the power of integrated national culture gave young artists like myself, the confidence to pursue creative paths globally. We carry her fierce passion for artistic integrity and social justice within our work, keeping the flame of her extraordinary cultural revolution alive."
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