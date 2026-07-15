THE IMPETUS for this virtual program grew directly from our webinar on Mahadai Das a few weeks ago. Throughout that discussion, Rajkumari Singh's name arose continuously, sparking our deep curiosity about her life and monumental legacy. So, who was this remarkable woman and how did she rise to become one of Guyana's most influential Indo-Guyanese writers, poets, playwrights, educators, broadcasters and cultural activists. As a pioneering voice for the descendants of indentured Girmityas Indian labourers, Singh is widely recognized as the first published Indo-Caribbean woman writer. Beyond her own creative work, she shaped the future of Caribbean literature through her leadership of the Messenger Group, mentoring iconic younger writers and artists such as Mahadai Das and Rooplall Monar.

The following are excerpts the 315h edition from an Indo-Caribbean Cultural Centre’s (ICC) Thought Leaders’ Forum (7/06/2026). The Zoom program was chaired by Shakira Mohommed and moderated by Shalima Mohammed, both from Trinidad. There were (4) speakers in the program. The topic was “Rajkumari Singh (1923 - 1979): Her Influence on Literature, Culture and Activism in Guyana” See the unedited recording of the program: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-F0s4pcio9E