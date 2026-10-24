How Were Hindu Women Captured and Enslaved During Medieval Invasions? From Persian and Turks to the Mughal Empire

After his defeat, Qasim took Raja Dahir's two daughters, Parmal Devi and Suraj Devi, captive and later sent them to the Umayyad Caliph's harem in Baghdad. Historical sources like the Chachnama mention that, after the conquest of Sindh, numerous women were taken captive and one-fifth of the captives were sent to the Caliphate, while many others were distributed among soldiers. The wife of the king, alongside a large number of other women, reportedly committed jauhar to preserve their honor.

Then came Mahmud of Ghazni (971 AD - 1030), who invaded the Indian subcontinent seventeen times. According to historian al-Utbi's work Tarikh-i-Yamini, after Ghazni defeated Hindu Shahi King Jaipal in the 11th century, he took a total of five lakh people which included both men and women. Because of the large number of enslaved people, Utbi wrote that the prices of slaves became very low. There were also several references that the women of high rank were held captive and subjected to humiliating treatment.

These women were either sold or given away to high-ranking officials of the court or other members of the ruling elite. Some were forced to sing and dance in royal courts. And the raids continued with hundreds of thousands of people reportedly taken captive, including girls who were given to soldiers. According to these accounts, many soldiers had several servants and slave girls.

Central Asian Invaders and the Slave Trade Under the Delhi Sultanate

In some historical accounts, Muslim rulers and nobles have been described as maintaining lavish courts with large harems and indulging in wine and entertainment. Kaiqubad, the grandson of Balban, succeeded to the throne in 1287 AD when he was just 17 years old. After becoming Sultan, he reportedly indulged in wine, women, and entertainment, which contributed to the decline of his health. He died at a young age, and the Mamluk (Slave) Dynasty came to an end following his death.