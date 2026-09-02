Swara Bhaskar Criticises ‘Padmaavat’ Jauhar Scene Says The Scene Troubled Her

She said, “I was watching it, and I thought that if God forbid, I was a rape survivor, what is this film telling me? I would feel like a coward that I didn’t commit suicide to save my honour. Is that what you want to tell in a society like ours where I feel like anyway there is a rape epidemic. Is this what we want to tell our survivors that they don’t deserve to live, that if you actually would have be a honourable and brave women, you would have killed yourself. Are we saying that rape is end of a woman’s life? This scene was so problematic.”

Her comments led people to be divided on social media. Given the historical circumstances of the Jauhar, some argued that such acts in the film were captured to describe the threat during a battle. A social media user told, “According to Swara, Hindu women who committed Jauhar or suicide were ‘Cowards’ because they chose to die over the prospect of leading their lives as concubines of Muslim invader.” Another user said that, “Jauhar was and remains an act of utmost bravery in the face of unimaginable brutality.”

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Swara Bhaskar’s Comments and That Jauhar Scene

The film ‘Padmaavat’ came out in 2018, and during the climax the portrayal of Jauhar appears to be the most brutal scene of them all. Actress Deepika Padukone’s character Padmavati led the women in a fort in a sacrificial act of self-burn just to avoid being captured by the Mughals. Shahid Kapoor’s Maharawal Ratan Singh dies and the particular sequence shows the women choosing death over being captives. This one scene landed many controversies after its release and was one of the most talked about controversies during its time of release.