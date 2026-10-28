The Black Hole of Calcutta: How a dark chapter from British India inspired the term for collapsed stars in astrophysics

WHEN THE ENTIRE WORLD was taking steady strides in the field of astrophysics, and conferences and seminars discussed the lives of “dying stars” and "quasi-stellar" objects, a report sought to mention the term “black hole” while connecting it to the historical incident back in Calcutta 1756.

There have been plenty of discussions and deliberations on whether there is a “Calcutta-connection” to the studies in physics and Black hole. Amid all these, it begs the question for us to understand, how does this connection come about, and what is the “Black hole incident of Calcutta.”

What was the Black Hole of Calcutta Incident?

The East India Company had established its commercial ventures in Calcutta by the 1690s. After a war with the Mughals in Bengal, the Company sought to shift its main Bengal trading point from Hooghly to Calcutta, and began to coordinate its functions from Fort William.

Bengal had been in the Company’s eye for long as one of the most strategically significant, and commercially profitable regions in the Indian subcontinent.

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In April 1756 CE, Muhammad Siraj Ud-Daulah took the throne of Bengal. But the British expansion and fortification was not well received by Siraj Ud-Daulah. The then Governor, Roger Drake did not pay heed to Nawab’s repeated warnings. Finally, the Nawab organized his army of 50,000 troops and headed towards Calcutta, to siege Fort William.

In the confrontation, the Nawab’s forces triumphed over the relatively weaker armed resistance of the East India Company. It was then that the popular tale of “Calcutta’s Black Hole” had purportedly taken place. It was an account popularized by British survivor John Zephaniah Holwell that became the source of its revelation to the world. According to John, on the night of June 20, 1756, after Nawab sieged the fort, a group of British prisoners were confined in a small room inside Fort William. The room was overcrowded and poorly ventilated, resulting in the death of a number of prisoners from suffocation, heat, exhaustion.