'Avatar: The Way of Water' crosses $1 billion in ticket sales

James Cameron's epic movie, 'Avatar: The Way of Water', has sailed past $1 billion in global ticket sales in just 14 days, becoming the fastest movie to cross the coveted box office milestone this year, reports 'Variety'.

Only three films released in 2022 managed to surpass the billion-dollar mark. Apart from 'The Way of Water', the other two are Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun: Maverick' (which took 31 days to clear the benchmark) and the Chris Pratt-led 'Jurassic World Dominion' (which took more than four months to join the club).

By comparison, according to 'Variety', nine movies released in 2019 surpassed $1 billion worldwide. 'The Way of Water' is the fastest to hit the mark since 2021's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', which took 12 days. Only six movies in history have cleared $1 billion in their first two weeks of release.