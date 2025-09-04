Game of Thrones Star Sophie Turner to Play the Next Lara Croft in the Upcoming Tomb Raider Series, with Phoebe Waller-Bridge Confirmed as Creator

The next adaptation of the legendary video game franchise Tomb Raider has been green-lighted by Amazon MGM Studios. The studio announced the TV series adaptation and revealed who is going to be the next title holder of the protagonist, Lara Croft. The classic character appeared on screen previously through Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander.

Amazon MGM Studios officially confirmed that Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner will play the protagonist, Lara Croft on screen. Phoebe Waller-Bridge is creating and writing the series for the hit franchise, which will begin production on January 9, 2026.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, popular for her work in BBC’s hit drama series Fleabag, shared her excitement in announcing the project with Sophie Turner as its lead. Waller further stated, “It’s not very often you get to make a show of this scale with a character you grew up loving.”

She further talked about how passionate her team is, a quality quite familiar with Lara Croft herself. “Everyone on board is wildly passionate about Lara and are all as outrageous, brave, and hilarious as she is. Get your artifacts out… Croft is coming,” said Phoebe.