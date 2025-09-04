Game of Thrones Star Sophie Turner to Play the Next Lara Croft in the Upcoming Tomb Raider Series, with Phoebe Waller-Bridge Confirmed as Creator

Key Points:
Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner has officially been confirmed to play the next Lara Croft in the upcoming Tomb raider reboot
Emmy-winning creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge will serve as the writer and creator of the series.
The Tomb Raider series, first introduced as a video game in 1996 by Core Design and later adapted into films starring Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander.
The next adaptation of the legendary video game franchise Tomb Raider has been green-lighted by Amazon MGM Studios. The studio announced the TV series adaptation and revealed who is going to be the next title holder of the protagonist, Lara Croft. The classic character appeared on screen previously through Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander.
Amazon MGM Studios officially confirmed that Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner will play the protagonist, Lara Croft on screen. Phoebe Waller-Bridge is creating and writing the series for the hit franchise, which will begin production on January 9, 2026.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, popular for her work in BBC’s hit drama series Fleabag, shared her excitement in announcing the project with Sophie Turner as its lead. Waller further stated, “It’s not very often you get to make a show of this scale with a character you grew up loving.”
She further talked about how passionate her team is, a quality quite familiar with Lara Croft herself. “Everyone on board is wildly passionate about Lara and are all as outrageous, brave, and hilarious as she is. Get your artifacts out… Croft is coming,” said Phoebe.
Fans first speculated Sophie Turner’s involvement in the project back in November 2024, when the actor reportedly tested for the character. Turner shared her excitement about playing such an iconic role, last portrayed by Alicia Vikander in the 2018 film Tomb Raider.
“She’s such an iconic character, who means so much to so many – and I am giving everything I’ve got,” said the Game of Thrones actor. She also talked about how her predecessors portrayed the classic video game character and praised Phoebe by assuring that the project is in “safe hands.”
Sophie Turner said in her statement, “They’re massive shoes to fill, following in the steps of Angelina and Alicia with their powerhouse performances, but with Phoebe at the helm, we (and Lara) are all in very safe hands.” She added that she can’t wait for the fans and everyone to see what they have been cooking.
The show will also feature Chad Hodge as executive producer and Jonathan van Tulleken as director-executive producer, along with Phoebe Waller-Bridge as creator for the upcoming TV show. The new show forms part of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s $20 million-a-year deal with Amazon.
Tomb Raider is a popular adventure game franchise created by British video game developer Core Design in 1996. The video game follows the story of British archaeological adventurer Lara Croft, who explores historical and ancient ruins to solve unsolved mysteries. The franchise has received three movie adaptations, with two of them starring Angelina Jolie. These films were Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) and Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life (2003). [Rh/VS]
