Leonardo DiCaprio Becomes a Meme Again With Off-Camera Moment at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards—Netizens Claim His Viral Hand-Gesture Video “Seems Gay”

The moment appears to have taken place shortly after the animated film KPop Demon Hunters secured two major wins of the night—Best Original Song for Golden and Best Animated Picture. In the clip, DiCaprio seems to re-enact someone’s reaction to the win, clapping, looking around in amusement and dramatically mimicking surprise. Social media users immediately began speculating about what he was saying.

According to amateur lip-reading by netizens and users on platforms like Grok, many were convinced DiCaprio was referencing K-pop during the exchange. “I was watching you with the K-pop thing,” he appeared to say, before mimicking confusion and excitement: “Who’s that? Is that… oh, K-pop?” His animated hand gestures sparked laughter online, with some users making memes and jokingly describing his gestures as “gay,” a label that quickly became part of the meme discourse.