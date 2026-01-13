Hollywood Actor Mark Ruffalo Hits Out at Trump at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards, Calling Him the ‘Worst Human Being’

Key Points:
Mark Ruffalo criticised US President Trump during the 83rd Golden Globe Awards, calling him the “worst human being.”
Several Hollywood celebrities used the red carpet to protest and voice opposition to the Trump administration.
Ruffalo questioned Trump’s morality, and said, "the guy is a convicted felon."
Hollywood stepped up to call out the actions of US President Donald Trump on the prestigious night of the 83rd Golden Globe Awards on January 11, 2026. On the red carpet at the award ceremony, several Hollywood celebrities, including Marvel actor Mark Ruffalo, Wanda Sykes, Natasha Lyonne, and others, banded together to voice their criticism of the Trump administration.
The A-List celebrities came together by wearing a black and white pin with slogans “BE GOOD” and “ICE OUT” written on them. The move was an act of rebellion against the recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) shooting that led to the killing of 37-year-old Renee Good and Keith Porter.
Mark Ruffalo’s stance on President Trump went viral on social media as he expressed his views with the media outlet USA Today on the Golden Globe red carpet. Ruffalo was nominated for Best Performance in a Television Series (Male) — Drama for HBO’s The Task.
However, the moment of celebration for Ruffalo did not seem normal amid everything that has been happening. He told USA Today that he was very proud to receive a nomination and wanted to celebrate.
“But also, this is not normal anymore, and so I don't know how I could be quiet, and I'm feeling a little sick, so it's hard to BS right now,” said Ruffalo. The actor has been a vocal critic of the President of the United States (POTUS), and in a recent appearance in Los Angeles, he called the POTUS the “worst human being.”
The Marvel actor also referenced Vice President JD Vance, who defended the shooting of Rene Good by stating that the officer involved acted in self-defence. Ruffalo said that he supports Rene Good, a mother of three, who was murdered on January 7, 2026.
“It's for Renee Nicole Good, who was murdered,” said Ruffalo. He further accused Vance of lying and spoke about the contemporary political landscape of the USA. He said, “We're in the middle of a war with Venezuela that we illegally invaded. (Trump) is telling the world that international law doesn't matter to him. The only thing that matters to him is his own morality.”
Following the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by the US military on January 3, 2026, Trump mentioned that his powers have no restraints. In an interview with The New York Times, he stated that he is not bound by any international law.
He said, “I don’t need international law, I’m not looking to hurt people.” He then added what he described as the one thing in the world that has the ability to stop him. “Yeah, there is one thing. My own morality. My own mind. It’s the only thing that can stop me,” said Trump.
In an interview with Variety, American stand-up comedian Wanda Sykes also spoke against the POTUS, calling the administration a “rogue government” and demanded that it be shut down for what she described as fatal misconduct toward its people. She said, “We need to speak up and shut this rogue government down.”
Mark Ruffalo hinted that the POTUS’ name had been associated with several charges. He said, “The guy is a convicted felon. He's the worst human being. If we're relying on this guy's morality for the most powerful country in the world, then we're all in a lot of trouble.”
Ruffalo added that he loves America and that what has been happening recently is not the America he remembers. He also recently hinted at entering politics, sharing his excitement about newly sworn-in New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. He told Us Weekly, “It isn't on my game cards right now, but who knows. I mean, you never say never.”
