Hollywood Actor Mark Ruffalo Hits Out at Trump at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards, Calling Him the ‘Worst Human Being’

Hollywood stepped up to call out the actions of US President Donald Trump on the prestigious night of the 83rd Golden Globe Awards on January 11, 2026. On the red carpet at the award ceremony, several Hollywood celebrities, including Marvel actor Mark Ruffalo, Wanda Sykes, Natasha Lyonne, and others, banded together to voice their criticism of the Trump administration.

The A-List celebrities came together by wearing a black and white pin with slogans “BE GOOD” and “ICE OUT” written on them. The move was an act of rebellion against the recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) shooting that led to the killing of 37-year-old Renee Good and Keith Porter.

Mark Ruffalo’s stance on President Trump went viral on social media as he expressed his views with the media outlet USA Today on the Golden Globe red carpet. Ruffalo was nominated for Best Performance in a Television Series (Male) — Drama for HBO’s The Task.

However, the moment of celebration for Ruffalo did not seem normal amid everything that has been happening. He told USA Today that he was very proud to receive a nomination and wanted to celebrate.

“But also, this is not normal anymore, and so I don't know how I could be quiet, and I'm feeling a little sick, so it's hard to BS right now,” said Ruffalo. The actor has been a vocal critic of the President of the United States (POTUS), and in a recent appearance in Los Angeles, he called the POTUS the “worst human being.”

The Marvel actor also referenced Vice President JD Vance, who defended the shooting of Rene Good by stating that the officer involved acted in self-defence. Ruffalo said that he supports Rene Good, a mother of three, who was murdered on January 7, 2026.

“It's for Renee Nicole Good, who was murdered,” said Ruffalo. He further accused Vance of lying and spoke about the contemporary political landscape of the USA. He said, “We're in the middle of a war with Venezuela that we illegally invaded. (Trump) is telling the world that international law doesn't matter to him. The only thing that matters to him is his own morality.”