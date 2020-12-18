Friday, December 18, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Home Decoration Ideas To Light Up Your Place This Christmas
Lead StoryLife Style

Home Decoration Ideas To Light Up Your Place This Christmas

Christmas is all about giving and receiving happiness to people which matter to you the most

0
decoration
Christmas decoration. Pixabay

After a year full of turbulence, Christmas seems to be that first ray of light that touches the surface of the earth and fills the quiet life into a bustling one. People have finally come out of their homes and started cleaning their houses to prepare for Christmas. Decorations are in line, regardless of day or night.

Christmas is all about giving and receiving happiness to people which matter to you the most. To make the maximum out of this festival, you can re-decorate your place into a magnificent abode of merry-making with just the correct decor ideas. Here are 9 Christmas home decor ideas by Heena Jain, Head — Design Consultant, Woodenstreet that will completely transform the look of your home:

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Lounge Chairs

It is a fact that a Sofa has the capability to completely transform the living area, but a lounge chair is not that far behind. A beautiful lounge chair can make your living space more inviting and intriguing. You can place the chair wherever you want but the preferred location would be right beside the fireplace. It will be even better if there are two lounge chairs, that way it will complete the setup.

Ottomans

Right after placing two lounge chairs beside the fireplace, place two to three ottomans in the living room, because an ottoman increases the seating capacity of your area, so in case of extra guests, you don’t have to end up standing alone. other than Christmas, it is often used frequently in the house. Now, it is not necessary to buy all the products either in red or white, any color can work the charm.

Bar Cabinet

decoration
Bar Cabinet. Pixabay

Now that you have settled with the seating arrangement, let’s decide on the party starter. Just a bar cabinet is not enough, a fully functional bar cabinet is what we need for this Christmas. With a proper wine cellar and a cabinet with an inverted wine glass section, the spacious shelf will keep you handy when serving the drinks. This is the most important part, as the whole party will revolve around the table.

Bookshelf

A bookshelf is what we need to design a perfect Christmas decor. Fetch all the books in the house and arrange each book into the bookshelf, and place it in a corner of your living room, so it can provide a classic oxford appearance to space.

Curtains

Just like we bring new clothes at the festival, bring the sets of curtains for your home so that not a single corner remains untouched. A curtain really demarcates the detail and enliven the space. Don’t go for a dark shade, go for light shade drapes so it will maintain the theme of Christmas.

decoration
Bring the sets of curtains for your home and decorate them. Pixabay

Rugs and Carpets

It is very essential to bring any carpet or a rug for your home because it creates a clean and organized space. A shaggy carpet or a Wool rug is very appropriate for this Christmas, as winters will be less cold with the carpets. Do not go for a complete floor carpeting, only a large piece of the rug at the center of the living room.

Hanging Planters

Till now, your place already has started shaping up to be a perfect venture of joy and happiness. Add some hanging planters in the room, it will provide a natural perspective. Later, you can use these planters for decorations. Go for pairs, not for singles, so that it will accentuate the simplicity with a natural touch.

ALSO READ: Simple Guide To Christmas Season Dinner Dressing

Lights

Basically, no one needs to be told to put on the lights on Christmas, it is an understood fact, but besides the decorative lighting, bring home some ceiling and wall-mounted lights. The moment you will switch on these lights, you will be awestruck by the alluring and mesmerizing setup of the room. Alight at the right place can change everything in the place and it highlights each and every aspect of the room.

Decorations

The place is complete yet it is looking incomplete because the decorations are not yet taken place. Bring a Christmas tree and place it in the corner of your living room, decorate with the things that really matter to you and your family. Hang the socks at the fireplace, but don’t overuse the rice lights, because remember, we are going with the minimalist theme this festival. (IANS)

Previous articleHealth Related Courses On Top For Learners In India In 2020
Next articleExcessive Vaping Linked To Increased Smoking In Teenagers

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

How To Find Out What Jumper Cables To Buy

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Linda Carter Jumper cables can be a saving grace when you accidentally let your battery run flat. They have saved many drivers who found...
Read more
Lead Story

NASA Is Planning To Bring The Pristine Sample From Mars Back To Earth

NewsGram Desk - 0
NASA has approved the Mars Sample Return (MSR) multi-mission effort to advance to the next phase in preparation to bring the first pristine samples...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Excessive Vaping Linked To Increased Smoking In Teenagers

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have now claimed that kids who use e-cigarettes are more likely to take up smoking or smokeless tobacco. The study, published in the...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

How To Find Out What Jumper Cables To Buy

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Linda Carter Jumper cables can be a saving grace when you accidentally let your battery run flat. They have saved many drivers who found...
Read more

NASA Is Planning To Bring The Pristine Sample From Mars Back To Earth

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
NASA has approved the Mars Sample Return (MSR) multi-mission effort to advance to the next phase in preparation to bring the first pristine samples...
Read more

Excessive Vaping Linked To Increased Smoking In Teenagers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have now claimed that kids who use e-cigarettes are more likely to take up smoking or smokeless tobacco. The study, published in the...
Read more

Home Decoration Ideas To Light Up Your Place This Christmas

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
After a year full of turbulence, Christmas seems to be that first ray of light that touches the surface of the earth and fills...
Read more

Health Related Courses On Top For Learners In India In 2020

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Responding to the ongoing pandemic, Indians turned to online learning to better understand the ways in which they are impacted and how to take...
Read more

Reports: Enquiries For Gym Equipment Have Declined Since August

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The fitness industry has been severely impacted by the pandemic and a recent report shows that inquiries for gym equipment have declined on a...
Read more

Self Healing Smartphone Display Material Developed By Researchers

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Still, paying for a broken smartphone display? Now, it may no longer be an issue to worry about. Researchers have developed a smartphone display...
Read more

Mahindra Group To Skill 5 Lakh Under Resourced Youth By 2025

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Mahindra Group on Thursday said it is committed to skilling a further 500,000 under-resourced youth by 2025. The group has already skilled 500,000 youth...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada