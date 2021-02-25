How To Nurture Mental Health When You’re Sick

By Chola Blog

We brave through many situations with strength and positivity, on a daily basis. Be it a tough workout, finances, or stressful work deadlines, we power through these activities with a strong resolve. But when we fall sick or get injured, our mental resolve, more often than not, crumbles.

We either completely give up or go into panic mode. While on the road to recovery, one must ensure that one not only focuses on recovering from physical illness but also our mental health. Here are a few ways in which you can nurture your mental health and ensure you are in a more positive mental space.

1. Do Not Self-diagnose

Googling your symptoms is the worst possible thing you could do when you are sick. One minute you have a scratchy throat, and the next thing you know you are planning the contents of your will as you listen to sad songs from your playlist.

The internet has, no doubt, been a big blessing. But half-baked knowledge and inaccurate information is a dangerous thing. If you feel you have a worrying symptom, it’s best to visit a doctor and address the concerns.

2. Live in the Moment

Although it’s hard to live in the moment when you’re going through an illness, it helps your mind from projecting that sickness to all other aspects of your life. It’s an important step in acknowledging your discomfort that comes with the illness but not escalating it by turning it into something that it isn’t.

3. Maintain Routine Healthy Habits

When you are sick, it is extremely easy, tempting even, to give up on your routine. Having nutritional meals and a good exercise routine requires immense effort and discipline making it difficult to adhere to in sickness.

Temporary feel-good foods like instant noodles, or a sugary dessert might make you feel happy at the moment but would only do more harm than good. Straying too far from your healthy habits can lead to you feeling worse.

4. Try to have a basic routine

When you’re sick, there is little you actually want to do. With your energy levels running low, you could feel a sense of hopelessness sets in. But sitting around in dirty clothes with messy hair will only push the sickness to become a part of your identity and not help you overcome it.

So when you are going through an illness, make sure to establish some sort of a routine no matter how simple it is. Take a shower every day, put on nicer clothes, listen to some upbeat music, or read your favorite book. Try to pick up after yourself. These small tasks will help restore a sense of control and accomplishment and lift up your spirits.

5. Keep your friends around

Having a friend to talk to or help you through your illness is a blessing. Not only does it open up room for them to help you out, but also will lift your spirits and take your mind off your bodily pain and discomfort of your illness.

Even the simplest of tasks becomes tough when you’re sick. So, always ensure you are covered by a good family health insurance plan, making family health insurance and healthcare is one less thing to worry about. It is important to make sure that the plan caters to the needs of both you and your family members, and taking the advice of an expert before finalizing the plan can prove to be prudent and helpful.

