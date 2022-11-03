Anti-Hijab Protests: Iran Releases 8 Journalists

TEHRAN, IRAN —

Iranian authorities said Tuesday they had released eight journalists detained amid protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini last month.

Amini died in police custody on September 16 after her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of Iran's strict dress code for women.

Dozens of people, mainly demonstrators but also members of the security forces, have been killed during the demonstrations, described as "riots" by authorities, and hundreds more have been arrested.

Reformist daily Sazandegi said Sunday that "more than 20 journalists" were in detention, and several others summoned for interrogation.