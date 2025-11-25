In Conversation with Ahmar Mustikhan, Baloch Journalist and Activist

A

They have closed their eyes to death (of Baloch people).

One of the most significant events was on August 26, 2006: the killing of Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti, former Governor and Chief Minister of Balochistan. He worked within the system of Pakistan for 50 years, but realized Pakistan would never give Balochistan its due rights. He opposed Musharraf’s policies and Chinese involvement in Balochistan. His killing was a game-changer. Whether we agreed with him or not, whether we loved him or not, his murder was a jolt for every Baloch. Because if a towering personality like Nawab Bugti is killed, that means that no Baloch matters to Pakistan. It was like killing the King of England for the English.

Musharraf’s illegal regime accused him of leading the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA). That regime had overthrown an elected government. Nawaz Sharif was removed, and even today he is not PM because the military didn’t like his stance against Musharraf. Instead, his brother is allowed to be the “tamed monkey,” while Asim Munir is the “street juggler.”

Pakistan’s real Prime Minister is Imran Khan — everyone knows that. We are fighting for our liberation, but we still want Pakistan to be a democracy. We want the military out of politics. The military has ruined Pakistan. In India there are a hundred different political views and all that carries on, but you never have this kind of situation where the military will say we are going to run the country. But here we have this. The generals have destroyed Pakistan; they have destroyed the Constitution. Maybe, in spite of all those injustices, we could have said, okay, let’s make a deal with Pakistan. But the generals themselves are the worst enemies of Pakistan. They were the ones who, in 1971, got Pakistan halved. And again they are cutting Pakistan into many pieces now.

Pakistan, the word itself is a 90-year-old name. You know, “-istan” means the land of — Afghanistan is the land of Afghans; Balochistan means the land of Balochs; Kurdistan means the land of Kurds; Kazakhstan the land of Kazakhs. What is Pakistan? It doesn't mean the land of any people. It was a word a Cambridge student named Chaudhry Rahmat Ali coined at Cambridge University in England about 10–15 years prior to its official becoming a country.

And that same guy who named Pakistan — do you know what he called Mr. Jinnah? He said he was not Quaid-e-Azam, he was Quisling-e-Azam— quisling means agent. That guy was not allowed to stay in Pakistan; he had to run back to the United Kingdom. So today, Pakistan is on the brink of collapse. I call it a failed British project. The Punjabi military which represents the elite of Punjab (Province of Pakistan), they are myopic and narrow-minded. They have never accepted the Punjabi Sikhs and Punjabi Hindus as their own. They want others to do the same. Why should we? We have highest regards for India, which we call Bharat Mata. We have the highest respect for our Afghan brothers. We Baloch and Afghans have hundreds of years of shared history. We have intermarriages — my nieces and nephews have Afghan blood. Now they went and bombed Afghanistan. This Asim Munir is just a puppy of the Americans. How can you do what the Americans do?

Americans have a lot of power, a lot of money, the highest military budget in the world — God, how many? One trillion — more than one trillion dollars a year. You are trying to imitate the Americans by going and bombing Afghanistan? They made a big, big blunder. And I think the Afghans are not going to let them go so easily.

Maybe the Afghans cannot reach Washington, D.C. — it’s too far — but Islamabad is just next door.