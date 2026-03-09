How Far-Right ‘Fear Tactics’ Affect Girls Seeking Legal Abortion in Brazil

In a video posted by Chris Tonietto in early November 2025 on Instagram, the right-wing member of the Brazilian Chamber of Deputies celebrated a vote that put a brake on a resolution that she claimed “facilitated abortion up to nine months of pregnancy for underage girls who are victims of violence, without the knowledge or consent of their parents.”

The resolution in question was published by the National Council for the Rights of Children and Adolescents (Conanda), part of the Ministry of Human Rights, following a court decision in January, 2025. It did not modify any existing legislation, only establishing protocols for health professionals to follow in order to ensure minors’ access to legal abortion, a right already guaranteed under Article 128 of the Brazilian penal code.

As the author of the legislative decree proposal against the resolution, Tonietto shared in the caption of her video that blocking it would “protect life” and “defend Brazilian democracy.”

“We just prevented the civilizational setback that was being promoted by [it],” she told her followers after the potential block was approved.

Despite the celebration from right-wing politicians, the proposal still needs to pass through the Senate to make the suspension effective — the majority of the house is now right and centre-right. A mixed parliamentary front “against abortion and pro-life” was created, gathering 172 deputies and 10 senators in 2023, with Tonietto as its coordinator.

In response to Global Voices over email, Tonietto said her proposal was a “legitimate legal criticism of an infralegal act that exceeds its jurisdiction.”

According to the Chamber’s website, among other points, the proposal referred to the resolution not requiring a police report as mandatory for underage girls seeking to terminate a pregnancy believed to be a result of sexual violence. In Brazil, 14 years is the legal age for consent, meaning girls under this age have a legal right to interrupt a pregnancy. However, barriers such as stigma, lack of information, limited services, and inadequate training of health professionals often hinder access to safe abortion.

Conanda’s resolution was a response to the high rates of pregnancy among girls under 14 years old and the low uptake of legal abortion, says Conanda president Deila Martins. Almost 14,000 girls aged 10 to 14 got pregnant in 2023, but only 154 had access to a legal abortion — 1.1 per cent, reports Agência Brasil.

The politicians opposing the document also criticized the proposed protocol for situations where the victim and their legal guardian disagree on whether to terminate a pregnancy. Arguing that the resolution establishes “a decision mechanism that is not supported by Brazilian law,” Tonietto told Global Voices that the resolution “substitutes the general rule of family autonomy.”

But Martins defends the protocol that seeks to protect the autonomy of the pregnant minors who are victims of sexual assault. “Most of the time, over 60 per cent of abusers, and in some territories, almost 80 per cent, are part of the victim’s family,” Martins told Global Voices, citing fathers, mothers, uncles, and stepfathers as offenders and enablers. “Parental consent cannot be demanded because it revictimizes the victim, and often impedes that child from getting access to her right to abortion.”

Tonietto did not respond to a question about the predominance of familial abusers and revictimization in a document sent to Global Voices.

This is the latest example of the Brazilian far-right using abortion to leverage their agenda. Using democratic tools, such as bills of law and legislative blocks, as platforms, right-wing politicians in the last decade have advocated for fetal personhood, spread misinformation about a non-recognized medical condition called “post-abortion syndrome,” and threatened sexual violence victims seeking abortion rights with criminalization.