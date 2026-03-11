Supreme Court Allows First Instance of Passive Euthanasia, Recognizes Right to Die with Dignity—Directs Centre to Draft Law

The Supreme Court, on 11 March 2026, permitted the withdrawal of life sustaining medical treatment for Harish Rana, who has remained in a persistent vegetative state for over a decade following a severe brain injury in 2013. The decision represents the first judicial application of the court’s landmark 2018 judgment recognising passive euthanasia and the constitutional right to die with dignity.

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan passed the order while hearing a plea filed by Rana’s family seeking permission to discontinue life sustaining treatment. The court held that continuing the treatment would only prolong the patient’s biological existence without any therapeutic improvement.

Rana, now 32, suffered a severe traumatic brain injury on 20 August 2013 after falling from the fourth-floor balcony of his paying guest accommodation in Chandigarh while celebrating Raksha Bandhan. At the time, he was a 20-year-old B.Tech student at Panjab University.

The fall left him with a persistent vegetative state and 100% quadriplegia. For more than thirteen years he has remained bedridden and unresponsive, dependent on medical support including a tracheostomy tube for breathing and a Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastrostomy (PEG) tube for feeding. A PEG tube is a device inserted through the abdominal wall directly into the stomach to deliver nutrition, fluids and medication. In Rana’s case, Clinically Administered Nutrition (CAN) and hydration were the primary means sustaining his life.

While delivering its order, the Supreme Court held that CAN and hydration constitute medical treatment and can be withdrawn if it is deemed not to be in the best interest of the patient. The court also noted that both the primary and secondary medical boards had examined Rana and concluded that withdrawal of treatment would be appropriate. The boards found that his chances of recovery were negligible.

The bench observed that when both medical boards reach a unanimous decision that life sustaining treatment should be discontinued, there is ordinarily no need for judicial intervention. However, the court decided to examine the matter because it was the first case seeking implementation of the 2018 guidelines.

Rana’s family had pursued legal relief for several years. In July 2024 the Delhi High Court dismissed their plea for passive euthanasia, observing that he was not on mechanical life support such as a ventilator. Later that year, the Supreme Court upheld the High Court’s decision but directed the Uttar Pradesh government to bear Rana’s medical expenses. The family approached the apex court again in 2025, stating that his condition had deteriorated and there was no prospect of recovery.

The judges directed that the withdrawal of treatment must be carried out in a humane and dignified manner. They also waived the usual reconsideration period of thirty days, noting that all stakeholders including the patient’s parents and the medical boards were unanimous in their opinion.

The bench recorded appreciation for Rana’s parents for their long years of care and support. “His family never left his side...to love someone is to care for them even in the darkest times,” Justice Pardiwala noted.

The court further directed that Rana be admitted to the palliative care department at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. AIIMS has been instructed to facilitate his transfer and to prepare a structured end of life care plan. The court emphasised that the patient’s dignity must be preserved to the highest degree during the process.