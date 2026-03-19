622 Sanitation Worker Deaths Since 2017—Gaps in Compensation and Data Highlighted in Lok Sabha

At least 622 sanitation workers have died while cleaning sewers and septic tanks across India since 2017, with compensation gaps and persistent safety concerns highlighted in data tabled in the Lok Sabha. The figures were shared by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in response to a question raised by Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Choudhary on 17 March 2026.

According to the data, of the 622 deaths reported across 21 States and Union Territories, 539 families received full compensation, 25 received partial payments, while 52 families received no compensation. Six cases were closed without resolution.

State-wise figures indicate that Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of deaths at 86, followed by Maharashtra with 82, Tamil Nadu with 77, Haryana with 76, Gujarat with 73, and Delhi with 62. The compensation gap was particularly pronounced in some regions. In Uttar Pradesh, 13 families received no compensation and two received partial payments. In Delhi, nine families did not receive compensation, while Maharashtra reported nine such cases.

District-level data from Uttar Pradesh further highlights disparities. Chandauli recorded four deaths with no compensation disbursed, while Ambedkar Nagar reported two deaths, both uncompensated. Gautam Budh Nagar reported 16 deaths, with only eight families receiving full compensation and six receiving none.

The data was presented alongside information on the government’s efforts to eliminate manual scavenging and improve working conditions through mechanisation. The National Action for Mechanised Sanitation Ecosystem (NAMASTE), launched in 2023-24, aims to replace hazardous manual cleaning with mechanised processes, while providing training, financial assistance, and safety equipment to sanitation workers.

As per the government’s response, over 89,000 sewer and septic tank workers have been identified and validated under the scheme. In addition, more than 2.34 lakh waste pickers have been brought under its ambit. A majority of identified workers have been enrolled under health insurance schemes such as Ayushman Bharat.

However, the government acknowledged in Parliament that it has not established any measurable indicators to assess whether mechanisation has improved efficiency or productivity. It also stated that no data is available on whether sanitation workers’ incomes have increased since the scheme’s launch.

The absence of such indicators was highlighted in response to queries on the effectiveness of NAMASTE in improving working conditions and livelihoods. Despite the scheme’s stated objective of ensuring safety and dignity through technology, the government said it does not maintain data on productivity gains or income changes among workers.