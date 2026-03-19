622 Sanitation Worker Deaths Since 2017—Gaps in Compensation and Data Highlighted in Lok Sabha

Key Points
At least 622 sanitation workers died in sewer and septic tank incidents since 2017, with 52 families receiving no compensation.
The government told Parliament that no measurable indicators exist to assess the impact of mechanisation under the NAMASTE scheme.
Complaints on wages, safety, and caste discrimination continue, even as new deaths are reported, including a recent incident in Chhattisgarh.
At least 622 sanitation workers have died while cleaning sewers and septic tanks across India since 2017, with compensation gaps and persistent safety concerns highlighted in data tabled in the Lok Sabha. The figures were shared by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in response to a question raised by Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Choudhary on 17 March 2026.
According to the data, of the 622 deaths reported across 21 States and Union Territories, 539 families received full compensation, 25 received partial payments, while 52 families received no compensation. Six cases were closed without resolution.
State-wise figures indicate that Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of deaths at 86, followed by Maharashtra with 82, Tamil Nadu with 77, Haryana with 76, Gujarat with 73, and Delhi with 62. The compensation gap was particularly pronounced in some regions. In Uttar Pradesh, 13 families received no compensation and two received partial payments. In Delhi, nine families did not receive compensation, while Maharashtra reported nine such cases.
District-level data from Uttar Pradesh further highlights disparities. Chandauli recorded four deaths with no compensation disbursed, while Ambedkar Nagar reported two deaths, both uncompensated. Gautam Budh Nagar reported 16 deaths, with only eight families receiving full compensation and six receiving none.
The data was presented alongside information on the government’s efforts to eliminate manual scavenging and improve working conditions through mechanisation. The National Action for Mechanised Sanitation Ecosystem (NAMASTE), launched in 2023-24, aims to replace hazardous manual cleaning with mechanised processes, while providing training, financial assistance, and safety equipment to sanitation workers.
As per the government’s response, over 89,000 sewer and septic tank workers have been identified and validated under the scheme. In addition, more than 2.34 lakh waste pickers have been brought under its ambit. A majority of identified workers have been enrolled under health insurance schemes such as Ayushman Bharat.
However, the government acknowledged in Parliament that it has not established any measurable indicators to assess whether mechanisation has improved efficiency or productivity. It also stated that no data is available on whether sanitation workers’ incomes have increased since the scheme’s launch.
The absence of such indicators was highlighted in response to queries on the effectiveness of NAMASTE in improving working conditions and livelihoods. Despite the scheme’s stated objective of ensuring safety and dignity through technology, the government said it does not maintain data on productivity gains or income changes among workers.
The Lok Sabha response also pointed to continuing grievances within the sector. In 2025, the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis received 842 complaints related to sanitation work. These included allegations of delayed or denied wages, lack of protective equipment, and caste-based discrimination.
While the government maintained that sewer and septic tank cleaning is an occupation-based activity rather than caste-based, earlier data presented in Parliament shows that a majority of workers belong to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes.
The government also reiterated that sanitation is a State subject, and therefore data on action taken against contractors or civic bodies violating mechanisation norms is not maintained centrally.
In addition, the ministry stated that a 2023 survey conducted under the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and Their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, found no manual scavengers in any district across the country. This contrasts with earlier surveys in 2013 and 2018, which had identified 58,098 manual scavengers nationwide, more than half of them in Uttar Pradesh.
Those identified were provided rehabilitation support, including one-time cash assistance of ₹40,000, skill development training, and subsidies for self-employment. However, questions remain about the effectiveness and reach of these measures in addressing long-term occupational risks.
Even as this data was presented in Parliament, recent incidents continue to highlight the dangers associated with sanitation work. On 17 March 2026, three workers died while cleaning a septic tank at a private hospital in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, after inhaling toxic gases. A fourth worker was hospitalised in critical condition.
According to police, the workers had entered a nearly 20-foot-deep septic tank without proper safety equipment. The incident triggered protests and renewed concerns over unsafe working conditions. Authorities have initiated action and announced measures to prevent similar occurrences, including stricter enforcement of safety norms.
The deaths, reported on the same day as the Lok Sabha disclosures, underscore the continuing risks faced by sanitation workers despite policy interventions and mechanisation efforts. The High Court-monitored data and parliamentary responses together point to persistent gaps in compensation, safety enforcement, and accountability in the sector.
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