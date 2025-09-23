'India witnessing revolution in public healthcare': PM Modi on 7 years of Ayushman Bharat

New Delhi, Sep 23: As Ayushman Bharat marks seven years since its launch, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday highlighted that India is experiencing a revolution in public healthcare. He added that the initiative anticipated future needs and aimed to provide high-quality and affordable healthcare for the people.

PM Modi took to his social media platform X and said, "Today we mark #7YearsOfAyushmanBharat! This was an initiative that anticipated the needs of the future and focussed on ensuring top quality as well as affordable healthcare for people. Thanks to it, India is witnessing a revolution in public healthcare. It has ensured financial protection and dignity. India has shown how scale, compassion and technology can further human empowerment."

PM Modi also shared a thread of posts from 'MyGovIndia' highlighting the outcomes of the scheme.

"True leadership in governance lies in anticipating the needs of tomorrow. As we mark 7 years of Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), India celebrates a healthcare revolution that has redefined delivery, ensuring financial protection, universal access and dignity in care for 55+ crore citizens. It is a programme creating the blueprint for how visionary policy can rewrite the destiny of public health," the post added.

Ayushman Bharat, the world’s largest health assurance scheme, has broken barriers to make universal health coverage a reality. Till now, over 55 crore citizens have been covered.

Cashless treatment is provided at the point of care, with no out-of-pocket burden. So far, over 42 crore Ayushman Cards have been issued, empowering families with accessible healthcare.

"A promise that protects generations: Government health expenditure rose from 29 per cent to 48 per cent, out-of-pocket costs dropped from 63 per cent to 39 per cent, millions of families were saved from financial ruin due to illness, and universal health coverage now extends to citizens aged over 70 years," the post reads.

Over 81 lakh Vay Vandana Cards have been issued, 45 per cent of them to women. And, treatments worth Rs 496 crore have already been availed.

"Imagine a system where illness is stopped before it starts: 55+ crore screenings for hypertension, 48+ crore screenings for diabetes at Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs," said MyGovIndia post.

Dialysis and major surgeries are now affordable for low-income families, says the government, adding that families saved Rs 10,000–15,000 per dialysis session, with a 90 per cent rise in access to cancer treatment.

Under the scheme, which focuses on diagnostics to wellness, free tests were made available at Sub Centres and PHCs (Primary Health Centres), over 5.7 crore sessions of yoga and meditation were held, and nearly 1.8 lakh Aarogya Mandirs were established, bringing healthcare home.

"Ayushman Bharat links: 4+ lakh healthcare facilities, nearly 7 lakh professionals, and 72+ crore health records. Till now, 81+ crore ABHA IDs and 41+ crore teleconsultations, ensuring care anytime, anywhere," says the MyGovIndia post.