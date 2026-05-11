122 Palestinians Killed by Israeli Military, Settlers Across Gaza and West Bank in April 2026: UN Human Rights Office

According to the report, at least 111 Palestinians, including 18 children and seven women, were killed in Gaza in April 2026 by the Israeli military amid continued airstrikes, artillery and naval shelling, drone attacks and gunfire. The UN said the Palestinian Ministry of Health recorded 824 Palestinians killed in Israeli military attacks in Gaza since the announcement of a ceasefire agreement.

Among the incidents highlighted was the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Mohamed Al Wishah on 8 April 2026 in a drone strike targeting his car near Al Nabulsi Junction in Gaza City. The UN said his death brought the number of journalists killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza to 295 since October 2023.

On 22 April 2026, an Israeli drone strike near Al Qassam Mosque in Beit Lahiya reportedly killed five Palestinians, including three boys aged between nine and 14. Two days later, shelling near Kamal Adwan Hospital killed a woman and her two children, including a four-year-old girl. On 25 April 2026, a drone strike hit a tent being used as a phone charging station in Gaza City, killing two men.

The UN rights office also raised concerns over attacks on police personnel and humanitarian workers in Gaza. On 24 April 2026, an Israeli drone strike in Al Mawasi, west of Khan Younis, hit a vehicle carrying police personnel inside an IDP encampment, killing eight people, including four police officers and four displaced civilians. OHCHR said it had documented six Israeli attacks killing 26 police personnel in Gaza since the start of 2026, warning that police officers are civilians unless directly participating in hostilities.

Humanitarian workers also came under attack. A World Health Organization contracted driver was killed on 6 April 2026 while transporting WHO staff involved in medical evacuations in Khan Younis. On 17 April 2026, two UNICEF contractors were killed in a drone strike at a water distribution point in eastern Gaza City. According to OCHA figures cited in the report, at least 593 aid workers have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza since October 2023.

In the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, Israeli security forces killed at least six Palestinians during raids, including one woman and four children. Among them was 68-year-old Sabriya Amin Shamasneh, who reportedly died following an assault by Israeli forces during a raid on her home in Jiyus on 7 April 2026. On 16 April 2026, 17-year-old Mohammad Murad Mahmoud Rayyan was shot and killed during a raid in Beit Duqqu, with the UN reporting that Israeli forces prevented an ambulance from reaching him.