Wednesday, December 2, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Beauty Tips Hyaluronic Acid Is An Extraordinary Ingredient And A Boon To Skincare
Life StyleBeauty TipsLead Story

Hyaluronic Acid Is An Extraordinary Ingredient And A Boon To Skincare

Using it at night will cause it to work magically all night resulting in radiant skin when you wake up in the morning

0
Hyaluronic acid
Hyaluronic acid is the best for your skin. Flickr

Hyaluronic acid has recently become such a hyped ingredient, but the popularity is acceptable because the ingredient provides what it claims to — anti-aging.

What exactly is Hyaluronic acid (HA)? It is simply a sugar that already exists in our skin tissues and with time and age, the content of it keeps on decreasing. It is that part of the skin which helps maintain and retain the moisture and keeps our skin hydrated. It is an extraordinary ingredient and a boon to skincare, says Rajat Mathur, Senior Education Manager at Kiehl’s India.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

What does Hyaluronic acid do? Mathur explains…

The skin requires a certain amount of water for it to be healthy and look hydrated and radiant, but the skin tissues lose the ability to retain the water with time and age resulting in the skin looking dehydrated and dull. Dehydrated skin, then results in wrinkles and fine lines which automatically make your skin look old, and its losses its firmness too. This is where Hyaluronic acid steps in and work its magic. It is basically an anti-aging ingredient that does wonders for your skin. It revitalizes not only the outside layer of your skin but the tissues as well increasing the skin immunity, he says.

Hyaluronic acid
Hyaluronic acid helps to remove anti-ageing problems. Flickr

The damage that even the sun does to your skin can be tackled with hyaluronic. Fine lines are such a common effect of exposure to sunlight but using a product with HA in the morning can reduce the appearance of these fine lines and make your skin smoother and help you look younger all day. Similarly, using it at night will cause it to work magically all night resulting in radiant skin when you wake up in the morning.

Mathur says: “Hyaluronic acid has become so trendy this past year and that is such wonderful news because it is an ingredient that is so important for the skin. People tend to put back the product on the shelf after reading the word ‘acid’ and that stigma shouldn’t be around skincare.

ALSO READ: The Right Skincare Products And Regime For This Winter Season

Awareness regarding this ingredient is so important and products with hyaluronic acid should be made a part of your skincare routine to maintain the glow and avoid dullness. It is an ingredient we have included in quite a few of our products here at Kiehl’s too because we want our consumers to fall in love with their skin every single day and HA will only make your skin look younger.”

Hyaluronic is a very important skincare ingredient that should be used in your routine regularly to keep the wrinkles and fine lines at bay and your skin glowing and radiant. The basic logic is that if your skin has enough hyaluronic, it will stay moisturized and look healthy but with age, it is necessary that we incorporate products that include this acid, in particular, to help you keep your skin youthful, glowing, and healthy. (IANS)

Previous articleStudy: Men And Teenagers Are Affected By Instagram Influencers
Next articleActor John Abraham Named As The Person Of The Year 2020 By PETA

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Actor John Abraham Named As The Person Of The Year 2020 By PETA

NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actor John Abraham has been named the Person of the Year for 2020 by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). In...
Read more
Lead Story

Study: Men And Teenagers Are Affected By Instagram Influencers

NewsGram Desk - 0
Not just women, men and teenagers are affected by Instagram influencers who set global benchmarks for ideal body shape, fashion, and even facial trends,...
Read more
Lead Story

Covid-19 May Deepen Depression, Anxiety Among Pregnant Women

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have said that Covid-19 may deepen depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) among pregnant and postpartum women. "We know the perinatal period is...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Actor John Abraham Named As The Person Of The Year 2020 By PETA

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actor John Abraham has been named the Person of the Year for 2020 by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). In...
Read more

Hyaluronic Acid Is An Extraordinary Ingredient And A Boon To Skincare

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Hyaluronic acid has recently become such a hyped ingredient, but the popularity is acceptable because the ingredient provides what it claims to -- anti-aging. What...
Read more

Study: Men And Teenagers Are Affected By Instagram Influencers

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Not just women, men and teenagers are affected by Instagram influencers who set global benchmarks for ideal body shape, fashion, and even facial trends,...
Read more

Covid-19 May Deepen Depression, Anxiety Among Pregnant Women

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have said that Covid-19 may deepen depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) among pregnant and postpartum women. "We know the perinatal period is...
Read more

Chinese Spacecraft To Bring Lunar Soil From Moon

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
China's Chang'e-5 mission, intended to bring back around 2 kg of lunar soil and rocks to the earth, touched down on the Moon on...
Read more

America’s Favorite Snacks Invented By US Military

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
From instant coffee to Cheetos, packaged cookies, and energy bars, the U.S. military helped invent many of the snacks Americans love to eat. The effort...
Read more

COVID Pandemic Obstructed Global Fight Against AIDS

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Tuesday is World AIDS Day, with organizations around the world highlighting the need to support those living with and affected by HIV, the virus...
Read more

Focus on Having Healthy Heart To Face COVID

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid the rising cases of Covid-19 in Delhi-NCR, health experts on Tuesday stressed that along with a focus on overall health, taking special care...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

site on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada