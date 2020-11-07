The Right Skincare Products And Regime For This Winter Season

When it comes to skincare, choosing from a plethora of products can feel downright confusing. Picking just one from rows of cleansers, toners, scrubs, moisturizers, and serums can appear a daunting task. While you spend time checking out one product after the other, the question remains the same – which skincare product is right for you?

Well, the answer depends upon the type of skin one possesses and the season of the year. While skin types can be broadly classified as dry, oily, combination, acne-prone, and sensitive, the basic skin care routines throughout the season stay the same. Just a few adjustments and you’re sorted.

Dolly Kumar, Cosmetic Engineer and Founder & Director at Cosmic Nutracos Solutions Pvt. Ltd., the parent company to skincare brand Skinella shares her skincare guide for all skin types.

Cleansing: Cleansing your skin is the first step for any skincare routine, as it will remove any makeup, dirt, excess oils, and build-up on your skin. Double cleansing has become quite popular recently, where you use an oil-based cleanser to break down any makeup on your skin followed by foam or gel cleanser to remove everything. Those with dry skin should try not to go overboard as it can rip your skin of natural oils when using a hard cleanser.

Toning: Toner helps achieve the skin’s pH balance. You can either spritz a mild toner on your face or take a small amount on a cotton pad and swipe it all over the face. A good toner tightens pores over regular use and lends an enviable glow to your skin.

Exfoliation: Using an exfoliator once or twice a week will help remove dead skin cells and keep your skin looking brighter. If you have sensitive skin, a very gentle exfoliation such as a lower percentage glycolic acid would be best suited. However, don’t scrub your skin too hard or too often with an exfoliator as this can damage your skin.

Moisturizing: The job of the moisturizer is to aid in hydrating and softening the skin. More specifically, finding the right formula is key here. It must nourish and restore your skin efficiently without leaving it feeling greasy or heavy.

SPF: We can’t stress enough how important this step is, because SPF is the single most important treatment for your skin with major benefits, and it’s not just for the summer months. The sooner you start using sunscreen, the better your skin will look and feel in the long run. The UVA and UVB rays of the sun result in aging, fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots, and of course, skin cancer, which is why wearing sunscreen must be an indispensable part of skincare.

Now that we’ve covered the daily skincare routine, you may be wondering what products to add to your arsenal. This is perhaps the most important part. Although advanced digital technologies and marketing tools are working in the background to influence your purchase decisions, a user must be careful about the kinds of ingredients that go inside these skincare products.

This is where you need to be 100 percent sure that the products you choose have no harsh chemicals and contain all-natural ingredients or the power of superfoods. This means choosing skincare products the same way you will choose your platter – healthy, colorful, and nutritious.

Instead of just consuming superfoods such as avocado, kale, oats, honey, goji berries, and more, which are packed with antioxidants, why not try applying them in the form of skincare? Using such products can protect your skin from the damage caused by free radicals. These radicals cause collagen breakdown, which leads to dull, saggy skin, wrinkles, and skin inflammation – which is one of the main reasons for skin sensitivity and pigmentation issues. So, give your skin the food that it needs to look its best.

Here are a few tips to help you further your skincare routine via some lifestyle changes:

Eat fresh fruits and veggies: Fruit and vegetables contain powerful antioxidants that help to protect skin from the cellular damage caused by free radicals, smoking, pollution, and sunlight. These pollutants can cause wrinkling and age spots. To help prevent skin damage, eat a rainbow of colorful fruits and vegetables, and aim for at least five portions a day.

Drink plenty of water: Skin needs moisture to stay flexible. Even mild dehydration will cause your skin to look dry, tired, and slightly grey. You should drink six to eight glasses of water a day. Even if you’re working from home, keep a bottle of water on your desk to remind you to drink. Don’t forget that some fruits and vegetables, such as watermelon, and cucumber, also contribute fluids – the added benefit is that the minerals they contain will increase the rate you hydrate your body and skin.

Exercise: By getting the heart rate up and improving blood circulation, exercising can help to deliver oxygen and nutrients to the skin – a big anti-aging secret. It keeps your skin healthy and promotes the production of collagen and new skin cells to help you with glowing skin.

While you follow this daily routine, it is also equally important to eat well. It’s worth considering the possibility that alkaline foods like fruits, vegetables, raw nuts, and soy do wonders for your skin by providing your body with nutrients that maintain the pH level of your blood. (IANS)