Sunday, November 15, 2020
Import Of Gold Increased By 36 Percent In October
BusinessfinanceIndiaLead Story

Import Of Gold Increased By 36 Percent In October

India has imported gold worth a total of $9.27 billion during the April-October period of FY21

gold
India had imported gold worth $1.84 billion in October last year. Pixabay

The import of gold increased nearly 36 percent in October on a year-on-year basis to $2.50 billion, showed the data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The overall imports of gold during the ongoing financial year, however, continued to be significantly lower than the last fiscal due to the pandemic.

India had imported gold worth $1.84 billion in October last year. The rise in imports can be attributed to the anticipated demand for the yellow metal along with gold jewelry during the occasions of Dhanteras and Diwali, according to market experts.

India has imported gold worth a total of $9.27 billion during the April-October period of FY21, 47.42 percent lower than the corresponding period of FY20, which stood at $17.64 billion.

Although gold imports revived in October, that of silver continued to fall. Silver imports plunged 90.54 percent last month, on a year-on-year basis, at $9.05 million.

So far in the current fiscal, silver worth $742.62 million has been imported, 64.65 percent lower than $2.10 billion recorded during the same period last fiscal. (IANS)

