Sangrur MP Mann's remark that "Bhagat Singh is a terrorist" has stirred up controversy

Controversy over Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur Simranjit Singh Mann calling freedom fighter Bhagat Singh a "terrorist" refuses to die down with many politicians and activists coming out in support of the national hero.

Post Simranjit Singh Mann's remark, his son Iman Singh Mann, patron of the Youth wing of SAD(A), on Wednesday demanded the removal of Bhagat Singh's photograph from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) managed Central Sikh Museum.

Responding to Iman Singh Mann's demand, politician Mandeep Singh Manna on Thursday even got the hoardings of Shaheed Bhagat Singh displayed across the city praising his heroic acts.

Manna asked how could anyone even think of showing disrespect to Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

Reacting to the demand of Iman Singh Mann, a social activist and philanthropist Avtar Singh said, "It is an illogical demand, Shaheed Bhagat Singh's heroic acts against the colonial rule fill every Indian's heart with pride. Bhagat Singh laid down his life at the age of just 23 for the country's freedom."

Avtar Singh said the logic behind the removal of Shaheed Bhagat Singh's photograph from the Central Sikh Museum as given by SAD(A) was that he was an atheist and displaying his photograph of an atheist in a Sikh body-managed museum was akin to promoting idolatry was ridiculous.

"Shaheed Bhagat Singh is a national hero and a motivational force for our youth," Avtar Singh said.

Minister Harbhajan Singh Mann said the photograph of Shaheed Bhagat Singh would not be removed as they were wholly dedicated to the martyrs.

Earlier, Punjab Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, one of the cabinet ministers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, had demanded an apology from the Sangrur MP for his disrespectful remarks against the national hero. (AA/IANS)