Civil War in Russia? Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov's threat of a private army sparks fear

Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov has threatened to set up his private army in the style of the Wagner Group of mercenaries, according to a media report.

The 46-year-old, who has led Chechnya since 2007, is thought to be preparing for a potential civil war in Russia amid the possibility that President Vladimir Putin will be deposed over the faltering invasion of Ukraine, Daily Mail reported.

The Wagner Group, which is led by Putin's close ally Yevgeny Prigozhin, has played a prominent role in Ukraine and spearheaded a months-long assault on Bakhmut in the Donetsk region.

The group, which is thought to command at least 50,000 fighters, also completes shadowy missions abroad in regions such as Africa and the Middle East.

In a post on Telegram, Kadyrov said the Wagner Group had achieved 'impressive results' and that private military company is a necessity, Daily Mail reported.