The Best Cricket Betting Apps for Online Betting in India

Features and Benefits of Cricket Mobile Betting

The prime advantage for Indian bettors that use apps is placing bets on the go. With the advancement of technology and numerous apps for cricket betting, players can enjoy every feature available on the desktop version through their portable devices. Here are some of the benefits of cricket mobile betting:

Convenience;

The ability to multitask;

Make bets on-the-go;

Exclusive bonuses.

Whether you choose some of our cricket betting apps recommendations or simply do a quick ‘cricket betting apps India’ on the net, hundreds of results will appear.

Players have all the power on their mobile devices to create accounts, make deposits, place bets, and even claim bonuses and special promotions.

With cricket betting apps on their mobile phone, players will also have a variety of banking methods to choose from.

Even navigation is made simpler, with players getting to their desired tab within a couple of taps on their screen. Once you have made that Indian cricket betting app download, live streaming opportunities and live betting also become a part of your reality.

TOP 5 Cricket Betting Apps for Android in India

After carefully examining many cricket betting apps for Android in India, our experts have created a Top 5 list of Android-based apps. They all feature unique designs and benefits; even the most demanding punters will be satisfied with their betting opportunities. Here are our top app choices designed for this operating system:

Parimatch App; Melbet App; Betway App; 1xbet App; Dafabet App.

We can also inform you that these Android apps are safe and secure, guaranteeing your experience is comfortable and entertaining.

TOP 5 Cricket Betting Apps for iOS in India

Our team has also made a separate list for all Indian players that use iOS-based devices, whether they are iPhones or iPads. Here are the best cricket betting apps for the iOS operating system:

1. Parimatch App

2. Betway App

3. Dafabet App

4. 1xbet App

5. Melbet App

By choosing an app from the list, players can claim promotions, place different types of bets, and expect smooth transactions.

How to Download Cricket Betting App on Your Phone?

The cricket betting apps download process is pretty easy and straightforward. First and foremost, players need the right app version for their Android or iOS operating system. They can go on the internet and download it from the operator’s official website through an apk file. Another option is to access it from a reputable, trusted resource like Google Play or the Apple Store.

Once they get the app on their mobile device, they can install it, sign up, and start placing their preferred bets.

How to Use Online Betting Apps in India?

Once you have installed your preferred cricket betting app, the next big step is to create an account. After opening the app, click on the ‘Sign Up’ button, and provide all the necessary information, including name, surname, email, etc. Here are some of the steps that you will need to do:

Install your preferred app;

Provide all the necessary info in the registration process;

Make a deposit and pick a bonus;

Start placing bets.

After finalising the registration process, you will directly enter the app’s lobby. It is wise to browse around for a few minutes, to get a feel of the platform, check out all the menus, and see your betting options. The final step is to head over to the cashier tab, select the payment method you are comfortable with and credit your account. You can proceed to make your first bet either on cricket or the other sports provided.

The Best IPL Cricket Betting Apps

Numerous cricket betting odds apps are booming because of IPL betting because bookmakers dish out more competitive odds for their national league. Our team has dedicated a lot of time to round up the best IPL cricket betting apps, which will give you the best odds and biggest wins. These are the top choices:

Parimatch App; Melbet App; Betway App; Rajabets app; 1xbet App; 1Win App; Dafabet App; Indibet App; 10cric App; Casumo App.

With live stats, live betting, and live streaming, all of the above-mentioned cricket betting apps will undoubtedly enhance the IPL betting experience of any Indian cricket fan.

TOP 10 Cricket Betting Apps with PayTM

Many Indian bettors, along with our team of experts, claim that betting apps for cricket that offer PayTM as a payment option are the most convenient. The main reason is that this banking method provides fast and smooth transactions. Every cricket betting app in the list below will have different limits regarding deposits and withdrawals. Check out our picks:

Parimatch App; Melbet App; Betway App; Rajabets app; 1xbet App; 1Win App; Dafabet App; Indibet App; 10cric App; Casumo App.

It is also important to state that every entry on our Top 10 list of cricket betting apps offering PayTM will have secure transactions because they all use premium encryption technologies.

Cricket Betting Apps for Live Betting and Streaming

Cricket betting apps offer live betting and streaming so players can place bets right after a game has started. These features excel with cricket betting apps that have easy navigation and fast loading times. This gives players a chance to lock in a wager quickly, sometimes even a better one, because bookmakers change the odds if a score changes during a game. Here are some other cricket betting apps that also provide live streaming and betting:

Parimatch App;

Melbet App;

Betway App;

Rajabets app;

1xbet App;

1Win App;

Dafabet App;

Indibet App;

10cric App;

Casumo App.

Some great examples are Parimatch and Betway, which offer simple navigation menus and high-quality live streaming services.

List of Cricket Betting Apps With The Best Odds

Indian players should check the odds for specific games, tournaments, or events before wagering real money. Although the best cricket betting apps in India will have some favourable odds, your preferred team or player may have the odds against them.

It is always wise to place a profitable bet and not one biassed to a team or player. Our experts have studied multiple cricket betting apps, checking out their odds, and they have landed on these online cricket betting apps as the best:

Parimatch App; Melbet App; Betway App; 1xbet App; Dafabet App.

Also, be aware that different types of bets offer different odds, so it is best to have a strategy before wagering real money.

Is Cricket Betting Apps Legal in India?

Besides a few states where generally online betting is more restricted, cricket betting apps are legal in India since there are no federal laws to prohibit them. Certain rules and regulations are followed by operators, which in return guarantees their legitimacy.

If Indian players want to confirm their cricket betting app’s legality, they can simply look for the licence number and validity on the operator’s main page. There are a few licence providers that are common in India:

UK Gambling Commission;

The Government of Curacao;

Malta Gaming Authority.

If players see the symbol of any of these organisations, they can rest assured that the cricket betting app that they use is legit, and all personal or banking info they provide will be kept safe and secure.

Terms and Conditions for Using and Downloading the App

By downloading a free cricket betting app on your device, you have to agree with all the rules and terms of the operator. Before even making an account, you can check the terms and conditions that the app utilises. Here are some of the general rules you must follow to use the apps:

Be at least 18 years old;

Register only one account with a particular bookmaker;

Provide the operator with honest information about yourself, including name, surname, email, etc.;

Complete the verification process after creating an account;

Don’t use any third-party programs;

Don’t engage in fraudulent activities.

If players violate the highlighted terms, their account could be suspended or terminated by the operator at any point in time.

Cricket Betting Opportunities of These Apps

With the abundance of recommendations that our team has prepared, players will get loads of features and options, whichever cricket betting app they choose.

Once players have their cricket betting app installed and enter the main menu, they can check out live games, upcoming titles and browse between sports and their leagues, which are separately categorised.

Because we are showcasing the best online cricket betting apps, players can find various tournaments, leagues, and cups. Some of India’s more popular cricket events that you can find on the apps are the Ranji Trophy, the Indian Premier League, Duleep Trophy, the ICC Cricket World Cup, and many more.

Players can also check all the odds given, and by sorting out statistics, they can create a decent strategy to improve the possibility of a win.

Because these apps are available worldwide, operators allow players to change the odds view. They all feature the option to switch between European, British, and American odds.

Payment Methods

Our team paid a lot of attention to bringing you only the apps with the most reliable and trusted payment methods. The list you are about to see is compiled with only the most popular banking options offering quick money withdrawals and deposits.

Depending on which cricket betting app you choose, here are some of the payment methods you will come across:

Paytm;

Google Pay;

PhonePe;

PayPal;

Cryptocurrencies;

Razorpay;

Amazon Pay;

UPI;

Visa;

Master Card.

Before picking a banking method, players should check each option’s deposit and withdrawal limits.

The Best Choice of Currencies at the Apps

One of the steps when registering an account at one of our recommended cricket betting apps is picking a currency. You will be given several currencies available, including Indian Rupees, Dollar, Euro, etc. Here are some of the more common currencies that you will come across at the best apps for cricket betting in India:

INR;

BDT;

USD;

EUR;

BRL;

TRY;

UZS;

IDR.

You can change your currency settings easily in the cashier section.

The Best Cash-Out Opportunity

When it’s time to cash out winnings from the apps, all of our showcased providers have similar options. However, each cricket betting app can be unique in its conditions for players making partial or full cashouts.

The following table you are about to see highlights the conditions for some of our best cricket betting app picks: