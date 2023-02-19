The Best Cricket Betting Apps for Online Betting in India

By Leby Sport
Today in India, you won’t be able to find a better source of information about online sports news than SportsCafe. After deep research and analysis, our experts always bring you all the latest information and updates on every local and major sports events.
In the article below, you will find a list of some of the best Indian online cricket betting apps. They have been thoroughly examined, as our experts have checked licensing, promotions, payment methods, device availability, and other available features.
You can trust Sportscafe.in like numerous other readers, since every piece of info we provide in this article is legit and up to date.
The following list of has been worked on vigorously and is a product of careful selection. Our team has picked apps that offer unique features and satisfy the broader audience. You can see them all here:
Parimatch App;
Melbet App;
Betway App;
Rajabets App;
1xbet App;
1Win App;
Dafabet App;
Indibet App;
10cric App;
Casumo App.
Pick the one that satisfies you most, and then start the online cricket betting apps download. You will be able to play anywhere, either on your Android or iOS device.
Parimatch is one of the best online cricket apps that Indians can download, given that all the available features will enhance your betting experience. Below, you can see all the benefits and drawbacks of the Parimatch app:
This betting app for cricket is not as popular as others on the list; however, its members are pretty satisfied with its operations. With a high level of security and various promotions available, it is no wonder some are considering MelBet as one of the best online cricket betting apps in India.
If you are browsing various IPL cricket betting apps, don’t look any further than BetWay. The app was launched on the Indian market only recently. However, because of its detailed stats and high-quality live streaming, it has caught the eye of many punters.
Apart from its worldwide reputation, the 1xBet app has also become a staple among online cricket betting apps in India. The promo section is constantly updated, meaning various promos are coming and going all the time.
Players that get the Dafabet app won’t be disappointed because it offers all the promos, beneficial odds, and betting types as the desktop version. Check out all the pros and cons of the app below.
The 10cric app has been designed to satisfy all cricket betting Indians with its highly competitive odds and comprehensive stats. Members will find numerous promos and can wager on all major cricket events and tournaments.
The Casumo app is becoming increasingly popular because it allows its members to make real cash wagers on cricket and other sports in various ways. The application is also easy to navigate because of its user-friendly design.
One of the top cricket betting apps - LeoVegas - holds an MGA licence and uses the latest SSL encryption technologies, making transactions safe and secure. You can see all the pros and cons of the app listed down below.
Every Indian player that downloads the Indibet app will have a chance to utilise great cricket betting odds. Also, the deposits and withdrawal methods that are safe and secure come in abundance, suiting a broad audience.
Sportsbet.io allows members to claim various promos and make deposits using various banking methods. Indian players will be happy to know that the Sportsbet.io app has one of the fastest crypto payouts and utilises multiple cryptocurrencies.
The prime advantage for Indian bettors that use apps is placing bets on the go. With the advancement of technology and numerous apps for cricket betting, players can enjoy every feature available on the desktop version through their portable devices. Here are some of the benefits of cricket mobile betting:
Convenience;
The ability to multitask;
Make bets on-the-go;
Exclusive bonuses.
Whether you choose some of our cricket betting apps recommendations or simply do a quick ‘cricket betting apps India’ on the net, hundreds of results will appear.
Players have all the power on their mobile devices to create accounts, make deposits, place bets, and even claim bonuses and special promotions.
With cricket betting apps on their mobile phone, players will also have a variety of banking methods to choose from.
Even navigation is made simpler, with players getting to their desired tab within a couple of taps on their screen. Once you have made that Indian cricket betting app download, live streaming opportunities and live betting also become a part of your reality.
After carefully examining many cricket betting apps for Android in India, our experts have created a Top 5 list of Android-based apps. They all feature unique designs and benefits; even the most demanding punters will be satisfied with their betting opportunities. Here are our top app choices designed for this operating system:
Parimatch App;
Melbet App;
Betway App;
1xbet App;
Dafabet App.
We can also inform you that these Android apps are safe and secure, guaranteeing your experience is comfortable and entertaining.
Our team has also made a separate list for all Indian players that use iOS-based devices, whether they are iPhones or iPads. Here are the best cricket betting apps for the iOS operating system:
1. Parimatch App
2. Betway App
3. Dafabet App
4. 1xbet App
5. Melbet App
By choosing an app from the list, players can claim promotions, place different types of bets, and expect smooth transactions.
The cricket betting apps download process is pretty easy and straightforward. First and foremost, players need the right app version for their Android or iOS operating system. They can go on the internet and download it from the operator’s official website through an apk file. Another option is to access it from a reputable, trusted resource like Google Play or the Apple Store.
Once they get the app on their mobile device, they can install it, sign up, and start placing their preferred bets.
Once you have installed your preferred cricket betting app, the next big step is to create an account. After opening the app, click on the ‘Sign Up’ button, and provide all the necessary information, including name, surname, email, etc. Here are some of the steps that you will need to do:
Install your preferred app;
Provide all the necessary info in the registration process;
Make a deposit and pick a bonus;
Start placing bets.
After finalising the registration process, you will directly enter the app’s lobby. It is wise to browse around for a few minutes, to get a feel of the platform, check out all the menus, and see your betting options. The final step is to head over to the cashier tab, select the payment method you are comfortable with and credit your account. You can proceed to make your first bet either on cricket or the other sports provided.
Numerous cricket betting odds apps are booming because of IPL betting because bookmakers dish out more competitive odds for their national league. Our team has dedicated a lot of time to round up the best IPL cricket betting apps, which will give you the best odds and biggest wins. These are the top choices:
Parimatch App;
Melbet App;
Betway App;
Rajabets app;
1xbet App;
1Win App;
Dafabet App;
Indibet App;
10cric App;
Casumo App.
With live stats, live betting, and live streaming, all of the above-mentioned cricket betting apps will undoubtedly enhance the IPL betting experience of any Indian cricket fan.
Many Indian bettors, along with our team of experts, claim that betting apps for cricket that offer PayTM as a payment option are the most convenient. The main reason is that this banking method provides fast and smooth transactions. Every cricket betting app in the list below will have different limits regarding deposits and withdrawals. Check out our picks:
Parimatch App;
Melbet App;
Betway App;
Rajabets app;
1xbet App;
1Win App;
Dafabet App;
Indibet App;
10cric App;
Casumo App.
It is also important to state that every entry on our Top 10 list of cricket betting apps offering PayTM will have secure transactions because they all use premium encryption technologies.
Cricket betting apps offer live betting and streaming so players can place bets right after a game has started. These features excel with cricket betting apps that have easy navigation and fast loading times. This gives players a chance to lock in a wager quickly, sometimes even a better one, because bookmakers change the odds if a score changes during a game. Here are some other cricket betting apps that also provide live streaming and betting:
Parimatch App;
Melbet App;
Betway App;
Rajabets app;
1xbet App;
1Win App;
Dafabet App;
Indibet App;
10cric App;
Casumo App.
Some great examples are Parimatch and Betway, which offer simple navigation menus and high-quality live streaming services.
Indian players should check the odds for specific games, tournaments, or events before wagering real money. Although the best cricket betting apps in India will have some favourable odds, your preferred team or player may have the odds against them.
It is always wise to place a profitable bet and not one biassed to a team or player. Our experts have studied multiple cricket betting apps, checking out their odds, and they have landed on these online cricket betting apps as the best:
Parimatch App;
Melbet App;
Betway App;
1xbet App;
Dafabet App.
Also, be aware that different types of bets offer different odds, so it is best to have a strategy before wagering real money.
Besides a few states where generally online betting is more restricted, cricket betting apps are legal in India since there are no federal laws to prohibit them. Certain rules and regulations are followed by operators, which in return guarantees their legitimacy.
If Indian players want to confirm their cricket betting app’s legality, they can simply look for the licence number and validity on the operator’s main page. There are a few licence providers that are common in India:
UK Gambling Commission;
The Government of Curacao;
Malta Gaming Authority.
If players see the symbol of any of these organisations, they can rest assured that the cricket betting app that they use is legit, and all personal or banking info they provide will be kept safe and secure.
By downloading a free cricket betting app on your device, you have to agree with all the rules and terms of the operator. Before even making an account, you can check the terms and conditions that the app utilises. Here are some of the general rules you must follow to use the apps:
Be at least 18 years old;
Register only one account with a particular bookmaker;
Provide the operator with honest information about yourself, including name, surname, email, etc.;
Complete the verification process after creating an account;
Don’t use any third-party programs;
Don’t engage in fraudulent activities.
If players violate the highlighted terms, their account could be suspended or terminated by the operator at any point in time.
With the abundance of recommendations that our team has prepared, players will get loads of features and options, whichever cricket betting app they choose.
Once players have their cricket betting app installed and enter the main menu, they can check out live games, upcoming titles and browse between sports and their leagues, which are separately categorised.
Because we are showcasing the best online cricket betting apps, players can find various tournaments, leagues, and cups. Some of India’s more popular cricket events that you can find on the apps are the Ranji Trophy, the Indian Premier League, Duleep Trophy, the ICC Cricket World Cup, and many more.
Players can also check all the odds given, and by sorting out statistics, they can create a decent strategy to improve the possibility of a win.
Because these apps are available worldwide, operators allow players to change the odds view. They all feature the option to switch between European, British, and American odds.
Our team paid a lot of attention to bringing you only the apps with the most reliable and trusted payment methods. The list you are about to see is compiled with only the most popular banking options offering quick money withdrawals and deposits.
Depending on which cricket betting app you choose, here are some of the payment methods you will come across:
Paytm;
Google Pay;
PhonePe;
PayPal;
Cryptocurrencies;
Razorpay;
Amazon Pay;
UPI;
Visa;
Master Card.
Before picking a banking method, players should check each option’s deposit and withdrawal limits.
One of the steps when registering an account at one of our recommended cricket betting apps is picking a currency. You will be given several currencies available, including Indian Rupees, Dollar, Euro, etc. Here are some of the more common currencies that you will come across at the best apps for cricket betting in India:
INR;
BDT;
USD;
EUR;
BRL;
TRY;
UZS;
IDR.
You can change your currency settings easily in the cashier section.
When it’s time to cash out winnings from the apps, all of our showcased providers have similar options. However, each cricket betting app can be unique in its conditions for players making partial or full cashouts.
The following table you are about to see highlights the conditions for some of our best cricket betting app picks:
Every cricket fan will most likely get a cricket betting app that offers exclusive or special promotions for their favourite sport. The best cricket betting apps we picked offer both the best cricket betting odds and some special cricket bonuses.
You can find odds for the IPL, national and international matches, leagues, and championships and use the special perks to bet on them. In the table below, you will see the cricket betting apps and their specific promotions tailored for this sport:
The customer support service on the best cricket betting apps is always by your side. It will help answer any questions or provide the necessary information to resolve an issue. Players can contact the support team via live chat, email, or phone number if any problems arise.
Depending on which cricket betting apps in India players use, the support team may be available 24/7 or during regular working hours. Once they initiate communication, which can be done in several languages, whether Hindi or English, players can ask any betting-related question.
In the table below, you will see some of the most responsive customer support services from different cricket betting apps in India:
If players hold an account at the best cricket betting apps in India, there is an option that they can activate to receive all the latest news.
With this feature, players will get notifications and announcements for important events. Usually, players will receive updates on any significant changes being done to the app or if some new bonus is added.
The announcements can come as a notification to your account, or you will receive the news in your email.
Most of the cricket betting apps will also send reminders if players haven’t used their accounts in a long time. These notifications are sent before that operator decides if the account should be blocked or permanently terminated due to inactivity.
The cricket betting apps that our team has researched in detail come with special rewards. Many types of bonuses and promotions are available for regular players, and some are tailor-made for new players.
From welcome perks, daily and weekly reload bonuses, monthly promotions to VIP and loyalty programs, all of them can be found at the best cricket betting apps in India. The incentives can range from deposit matches, free bets, cashback rewards, and other benefits.
Players can claim more exclusive bonuses if they become a part of a VIP or loyalty program. These loyalty programs often consist of several levels, which players can climb to receive special perks.
As players reach higher levels, the perks become better. For example, they can get higher cashback percentages, or their daily withdrawal limit will rise. It is also pretty common to get a personal VIP manager to help you manage your account.
The welcome offer is the first bonus that new players encounter when visiting the cricket betting app promo tab. The offer can be a single incentive, or it can consist of several deposit perks which players get after making their first deposit.
The welcome bonus is exclusively offered to new signups. Here are some of the welcome offers featured on the best cricket betting apps in India:
The bonus for the second deposit can be equally good or even better than the perk from their first deposit. You will have to make a payment to receive this perk, and depending on which cricket betting app you have chosen, the amount can differ.
Check out the second deposit bonuses offered by our recommended cricket betting apps below:
Free bets are the most desired incentives in the online betting community that are frequently offered as exclusive deals on online cricket betting apps. They may be given when players lose a bet or come as a part of another promotion. Although the name suggests that these are no deposit perks, Indian players may have to deposit to claim them.
Most of the cricket betting apps that we have highlighted offer free bets. Here is a table showcasing the apps, the amount you get from free bets, and the conditions that need to be met:
A no deposit bonus is usually offered when an operator wants to attract new players. There is no payment involved, and players can receive free bets or real money. Even though they are pretty rare, some of our review’s best cricket betting apps offer them. Check out the no deposit bonus table below:
A few new cricket betting apps have recently appeared and are attracting tons of players with their offers and features. These young cricket betting apps offer new and improved promos, modern user interfaces, and competitive odds to get an edge over the other, more established operators. Check out the list below of some of the newest cricket betting apps in India:
Melbet App;
Leovegas App;
Casumo App;
10cric App.
Some of these apps offer unique features like live betting and streaming or instant cashouts, which is why they’re becoming increasingly popular.
Using specific and modern software, all sports betting sites and apps provide a safe and secure betting environment. Dada security is on the top of all operators’ priorities lists.
To ensure players’ personal and banking information is safe from third-party breaches, all cricket betting apps use the latest SSL encryption tech.
Every operator also urges their members to practice responsible play, meaning they need to wager money they can afford to lose. They provide various tools like deposit and wager limits and self-exclusion to prevent players from developing an addiction.
Players will also benefit from following the fair play rules that can be read on the terms and conditions page at all online cricket betting apps.
Cricket betting sites that you can access via your desktop device are more open, have larger menus, various categories, and can be viewed more clearly. Because of the broader view, the navigation will be much easier for Indian players.
On the other hand, cricket betting apps offer a limited point of view on the smaller screen, but everything is more compact. However, all of the best cricket betting apps in India have the same features as the desktop version. The biggest plus that apps have is that players can place bets whenever they like, and certain operators offer exclusive promos for mobile app users.
Cricket betting sites and their apps are quite similar, with both needing an internet connection and having the same graphic design. Which one offers a better gaming experience? That can only be answered by the users because it all comes down to preference. Either way, here are some of the key differences that our experts have noted:
In the section below, you will be able to check out the most frequently asked question about cricket betting apps.
Of course, you can! All players that create an account at legit cricket betting apps will have the opportunity to win real cash. If you win your bet, you will first need to get to the cashier and pick your withdrawal method. Just make sure that you enter a withdrawal amount that equals or is less than the daily limit.
Because there are no federal laws prohibiting sports betting, all cricket betting apps in India are legal. However, separate states can put down limitations, so for example, there are still Indian states that don’t allow any form of gambling, including online gambling. It is always wise to check if your state of residence allows it or not.
Because it all depends on players’ preferences and what type of features they like, there isn’t a number 1 cricket betting app. All online cricket betting apps have unique features offering different promotions, sports, and services.
If we had to choose one that sticks out a bit from the rest, it has to be the Parimatch app. Its superb live betting and streaming features provide a crisp picture and sound during live matches, and its fast payouts are what keep Indian players coming back.
You certainly can! Here at Sportscafe.in we deliver the most up-to-date information about all new and existing cricket betting apps, their software updates, promotion changes, and sports additions. We are a mega-trust resource - with a team of experts that values its reputation.
If you follow us, we guarantee that you will receive the most beneficial information to make your betting experience rise to the next level.
