Two Jaipur temples introduce dress code for devotees

Management officials at the Jharkhand Mahadev temple and Sadashiv Jyotirlinga Mahadev temple have requested devotees to wear decent dresses and avoid wearing mini skirts and distressed jeans.

This is for the first time that a temple in the state capital has introduced a dress code for worshippers.

The famous Jharkhand Mahadev temple has placed a notice on its gate saying shorts, bermudas, mini skirt, jeans and frocks were not permitted in the temple premises.

"We hope that you all share cooperate in following Indian culture smoothly," the notice says.

The Babbu Seth Memorial Trust president Jaiprakash Somani said this was just an advisory.

"We request all devotees to maintain discipline. There will be a Swayamsevak at the gate who will monitor if these advices were being followed."