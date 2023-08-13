Telangana minister booked for election affidavit tampering

Telangana police on Friday registered a case against state minister V. Srinivas Goud and 10 others in an election affidavit tampering case.

The case was booked in Mahabubnagar Two Town police station on the direction of the special court for MPs and MLAs in Hyderabad.

The police booked the Minister for Tourism and Excise along with some election officials.

Earlier in the day, the special court in Nampally directed the Mahabubnagar police to register a case against Srinivas Goud and others. The direction came on a petition filed by a person named Raghavendra Raju. The petitioner brought to the court’s notice that the police did not booked the case despite a court order.

The court directed the police to immediately submit details of the case and asked whether the case was booked.