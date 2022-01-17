Lokesh Masterji advocates the need for electoral reforms

Mr. Kumar: The quality of politics and politicians are getting worse day by day. We have to think and understand why this deterioration is taking place. The newly elected people start behaving like their previous counterparts, there is no improvement. The system is polluted and needs a cleansing. The election system also needs to be revamped. The Constitution gives a person the right to contest in elections, but somehow the political party that they belong to gain more importance. The candidate should be of more importance than the party. Voters and even the media give prominence to the parties more than the candidate. No one speaks about the candidate and their capabilities.