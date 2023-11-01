Kanpur man gives talaq to wife for shaping eyebrows

A Muslim woman in Kanpur has lodged a police complaint against her husband who pronounced triple talaq over the phone from Saudi Arabia when he learnt that she had shaped her eyebrows.

The woman, Gulsaiba, married Salim in January 2022. He is currently employed in Saudi Arabia.

According to Gulsaiba's statement to the police, after her husband left for Saudi Arabia on August 30, her in-laws began harassing her for dowry.

She further told the police that her husband was “old fashioned” and raised objections over her fashion choices.

Gulsaiba said that on October 4, her husband initiated a video call during which he noticed her newly shaped eyebrows.

He questioned her about it, and despite her explanations that she got her eyebrow shaped because she felt her face did not look good with unruly hair, he became angry.