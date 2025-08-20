Navigating Trade Headwinds: India’s Strategic Imperative

See Also: Experts Pointed Hypocrisy of Trump's Fresh 25% Tariff on India for buying Russian Oil, Taking The Total Tariff to 50%. PM Modi's Statement Suggests No Compromise on India's Interest

We may still get there, but only after recent events exact a hefty toll. Trust will be the biggest casualty. Rebuilding it will require years of patient diplomacy, along with free-flowing goods and services across borders to serve as proof of intent. Trust, after all, is a commodity in short supply these days. As the inimitable Sir Humphrey from the political satire series Yes, Minister once declared to his minister: “The Civil Service is not in the business of creating artificial shortages.” Nor, for that matter, is the government.

The new equilibrium, when reached, will be devoid of some of the niceties that defined the earlier multilateral system. For example, special provisions for developing countries, collectively known as Special and Differential Treatment, and preferential market access schemes such as the Generalized System of Preferences, designed to help them integrate into the global trading system, will look very different.

A clear reason is the rise of hyper-nationalism, with powerful nations showing little appetite to grant concessions to poorer nations and instead demanding reciprocity. But what does reciprocity mean between two countries, one with a per capita income of $US 90,000 and the other struggling at $US 1,000?

Against this background, the recent US tariff imposition on several countries, notably India, is the most palpable manifestation of the new regime.

US demands and India’s options

Justifications, unlike trust, are never in short supply. While India’s purchase of Russian oil is the immediate trigger for the additional 25 percent tariff, the US administration’s broader justification extends to other perceived grievances, including the accusation that India is the “maharaja of tariffs”. President Trump has even called India’s tariff regime “obnoxious”.

The US has also expressed frustration with India’s reluctance to open certain sectors, particularly agriculture and dairy, arguing that its protectionist stance harms American farmers and businesses. US lobbies are keen to sell more cheese, milk, maize, soy, corn and other genetically modified products. Add nuts and fruits, and the threat to India’s vast agriculture and dairy sector — together, they account for about 45 percent of employment and support more than 80 million farmers — becomes clear.