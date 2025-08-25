Delhi Metro fares to rise from today; first hike in eight years

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) Commuters in the national capital will now have to pay more for their metro rides as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has officially revised ticket fares starting Monday, August 25.

This marks the first fare hike in eight years, with the last revision taking place in 2017 based on the recommendations of the Fourth Fare Fixation Committee.

The DMRC stated that the fare adjustment is nominal, with increases ranging between Rs 1 and Rs 4 across most lines. However, fares on the Airport Express Line will see a rise of up to Rs 5.

In an official post on social media platform X, DMRC confirmed: “The passenger fares of the Delhi Metro services have been revised with effect from today, that is, 25th August 2025 (Monday) onwards. The increase is minimal, ranging from ₹ 1 to ₹ 4 only depending on the distance of travel (upto ₹5 for the Airport Express Line).”

The new fare structure reflects changes across all distance slabs. Passengers travelling short distances between 0 and 2 kilometres will now pay Rs 11, while those covering the longest distances, beyond 32 kilometres, will pay Rs 64, up from the previous maximum fare of Rs 60. Before this hike, the minimum fare was Rs 10.