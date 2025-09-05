'A very happy Teachers Day', PM Modi hails their commitment and compassion

New Delhi, Sep 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Teachers' Day greetings on Friday, praising their dedication to nurturing minds, which is the foundation of a stronger and brighter future. He also paid tribute to former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “Wishing everyone, particularly all hardworking teachers, a very happy #TeachersDay! The dedication of teachers to nurturing minds is the foundation of a stronger and brighter future. Their commitment and compassion are noteworthy.”

“We also remember the life and thoughts of Dr. S. Radhakrishnan, a distinguished scholar and teacher, on his birth anniversary,” the PM added in the post.

Teacher's Day is celebrated annually on this day to honour the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the country's second president, a revered philosopher, and an academic. It is a day to recognise and appreciate the contributions of teachers to society.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan saluted all the teachers helping students realise their dreams. He shared a picture of the beautiful sand art created by famous sand artist Sudarshan paying tributes to the country’s second President.

In his post on X, he wrote, “A wonderful tribute to teachers by Shri @sudarsansand. On Teachers’ Day, I salute all the gurus who are helping students realise their full potential. Their hard work and dedication is fostering excellence, illuminating lives and contributing to national development.”