Brain drain to brain gain: How India can reclaim early career scientific talent from the US

By Deepanshu Mohan Geetaali Malhotra and Anubhi Srivastava



As American politics casts a long shadow over its reservoir of scientific talent, India, a talent exporter to the world’s technology and research centres for decades, might be poised for a wave of reverse migration of scientific talent from the US.

Immigration restriction anxieties, reduced federal grants and the anti-science ideology of US President Donald Trump, are persuading early-career Indian scientists and engineers already in the US to rethink their careers and the bleak futures they face.

International post-doctoral researchers and PhD students — a significant number of them Indian –are seriously considering leaving the United States due to dwindling job prospects and reduced research budgets, especially in federally funded fields such as climate science, reproductive health, and AI control.

Tamil Nadu takes the lead

Grasping this opportunity, the Tamil Nadu government has undertaken one of the strongest and best-framed reverse migration schemes in recent history to entice them back.

The open-ended initiative offers globally competitive pay, startup research grants, relocation allowances including residence, and expedited visa processing. A new “Tamil Talents Plan” will create a database of foreign scholars and organise an annual conclave to match them with Indian institutions of learning.

The state also plans collaboration between returning scholars and state universities in the shape of co-supervised PhDs, joint research labs, and long- and short-term research. State universities such as the University of Madras and Madurai Kamaraj University are preparing to host returning talent in basic and applied sciences, particularly in AI.

In its latest budget, the government also sanctioned Rs 100 crore for two new research centres in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR).

India’s needs to regain talent

Nowhere is reverse migration rhetoric more urgent than in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Indian-origin computer scientists and engineers have driven AI’s Silicon Valley boom, but the sector is now inescapably tied to the political turbulence under Trump.

Biden had launched the AI Safety Institute in 2023 to fund early-stage AI safety research and set standards for emerging risks. But under the second Trump administration, that initiative was swiftly dismantled. Biden’s executive order was rescinded, the institute was rebranded with a narrower mandate, and funding pipelines were cut. The institute was later rebranded as the Center for AI Standards and Innovation, shifting its focus to national security threats rather than comprehensive safety and transparency. These shifts have left early-career researchers, many dependent on such grants, facing cancelled projects, frozen opportunities, and mounting uncertainty about their future in U.S. science.

The chilling atmosphere in the US research community is evident in the restrictions placed on Chinese-origin researchers with targeted FBI raids and deportations. These actions have driven hundreds of Chinese scientists out of American institutions.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration’s Department of Justice distributed memos and executive orders to compel removal or defunding of DEI (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion) programmes from federally funded institutions and initiated probes into universities that adopted such programmes.

Together, these trends have generated a climate that limits AI ethics research, algorithmic justice, and socially valuable technologies, all fields disproportionately led by early-career international researchers.

India, however, is slowly building a robust AI ecosystem. From the INDIAai mission to the establishment of Centres of Excellence in Telangana and Karnataka, the intent is evident. However, intent needs talent.

This ecosystem is underpinned by infrastructure and institutional capacity. For example, India’s PARAM Siddhi ranks among the world’s top supercomputers, and the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and IISc are building AI-focused research clusters.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has initiated AI ethics frameworks to balance innovation with accountability. These are not just signals of intent but scaffolds that can absorb world class AI talent.

To lure AI engineers back, India must act fast and in a focused manner.

First, other state governments must follow Tamil Nadu’s initiative by creating single AI researcher fellowships with competitive pay, computing infrastructure, and equity in public-private research spinoffs.

Second, India must introduce visa-on-arrival for spouses and dependents, similar to Canada and Singapore tech-talent policy.

Third, to avoid a mismatch of expectations between returnees and domestic institutions, the government must establish AI talent liaison offices that handle onboarding, lab matching, and IP conflict.