India’s democratic system remains strong, resilient: BJP leaders on CP Radhakrishnan’s win

New Delhi, Sep 10: Reacting to the Vice-Presidential election outcome, BJP leader Dilip Jaiswal, on Wednesday, said that NDA’s C.P. Radhakrishnan’s win indicates that India’s democratic and constitutional system remains strong and resilient.

Speaking to IANS, Jaiswal said, “The NDA candidate for the post of Vice President of India won by a large majority. His victory indicates that India’s democratic and constitutional system remains strong and resilient. Rising above all differences, people prioritise the nation’s interests, which is why the NDA candidate secured a decisive majority in the Vice Presidential election.”

The election has seen NDA candidate C.P. Radhakrishnan secure a decisive victory, winning 452 first preference votes against the opposition candidate Justice (Retd.) B. Sudershan Reddy, who received 300 votes. The results highlight the ruling coalition’s numerical strength in Parliament.