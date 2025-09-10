This is how friends negotiate: US singer Mary Millben on India-US trade talks resumption

New York, Sep 10: American singer Mary Millben on Wednesday welcomed the resumption of trade talks between India and the US, stating that this is how "friends" negotiate.

US President Donald Trump has announced the resumption of trade discussions, to which Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded positively, emphasising that these negotiations would "unlock the limitless potential of the India-US partnership".

Taking to X, Millben posted, "This is how friends negotiate. With mutual respect, understanding, and shared common ground. This is US President Donald Trump and PM Narendra Modi, I know. We need each other, and we are stronger together."

"Our alliance sets a moral and economic compass for the world. And a pathway to peace," she added.

Millben had first met PM Modi in June 2023 when he was on a state visit to the US.

She is the singer who performed the Indian national anthem at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington in 2023.

Following her performance, she touched the feet of PM Modi to seek his blessings, attracting huge media attention. The singer has often expressed deep affection for India, stating, "I love India".