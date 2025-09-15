India, EU to hold 14th round of free trade agreement talks in Brussels from Oct 6-10

New Delhi, Sep 15: India and the European Union will hold the 14th round of negotiations for a proposed free trade agreement (FTA) in Brussels between October 6 and 10, according to officials from Commerce Ministry.

Both sides have expressed commitment to finalising a deal that is balanced and mutually beneficial.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal earlier said that while India and the EU may not be able to agree on every issue, he is confident that the outcome will be a “very good agreement.”

“India, EU teams are engaged in intense negotiations for a free-trade agreement,” the Union Minister stated.

He added that negotiators from both sides are currently engaged in intense discussions to close the gaps.