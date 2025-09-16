Milk gets cheaper by Rs 2/litre as Mother Dairy cuts prices after GST reforms 

New Delhi, Sep 16: In good news for consumers, milk has become cheaper by Rs 2/litre as Mother Dairy announced slashing of prices. This comes close on the heels of next-generation reforms in the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The reduced prices will come into effect in a week’s time from now, preferably September 22, by when the new GST slabs will apply on products.

Besides milk, the reduction in prices is set to apply to a range of dairy products including cottage cheese, butter, cheese and ice-creams, following the revision of GST rates, for food products.

The development comes on the back of a major revamp in GST, under which the government has provided relief to citizens by reducing taxes on essential food items and stationary products. Tax rates were slashed down to 5 per cent and nil, from the earlier 12 per cent and 18 per cent slab.

Food items like ultra-high temperature (UHT) milk, paneer/chena, breads like paratha/parotta, khakhra, chapati/roti and pizza bread were exempted from GST. The indirect taxes on packaged food/snacks, chocolates, sauces, juices, coffee, etc. was also reduced to 5 per cent, boosting demand and industry growth.